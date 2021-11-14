Report: UNO picks Creighton aide Adrian Dowell as its new athletic director

UNO's next athletic director apparently won't be moving too far to accept his new job. Just a few miles west along Dodge Street.

Adrian Dowell, who has served as an administrator in Creighton’s athletic department for the last seven years, will reportedly succeed Trev Alberts. Yahoo Sports first reported the hire Sunday morning.

The World-Herald reached out to sources at both schools, but neither would confirm the move.

Dowell recently emerged as a finalist for the job, according to a source. A request for comment from UNO's university communications office was not returned Sunday.

It now appears all three of the state’s Division I schools have permanent athletic directors after a summer in which one longtime A.D. retired and another moved from one school to the other.

Alberts’ return to Nebraska was the first domino to fall. The former Husker football player — UNO’s athletic director since 2009 — accepted the NU job July 14.

The Mavericks then turned to Mike Kemp as interim A.D. Kemp, who has been at UNO since becoming its first hockey coach in 1996, stepped into his latest role July 19.