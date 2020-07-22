Reports: NCAA board to meet to discus cancellation, postponement of fall sports championships

LINCOLN — Two days before what might be one of the biggest NCAA decisions of the sports year, and Nebraska women’s soccer coach John Walker — whose team would be directly affected by it — didn’t know it was coming.

“I had not heard about that,” Walker said of reports from various news outlets, including The Athletic, that the NCAA Board of Governors — its highest-ranking governing body — will have an ad hoc meeting on Friday to potentially decide whether all NCAA fall sports championships would be postponed or canceled.

The meeting is not on the Board’s calendar, and its agenda is not on the NCAA Board of Governors’ website. According to the Athletic, the Board of Governors also met last week, and there is no agenda or notification for that meeting, either. The next scheduled meeting is Aug. 4-5. The NCAA did not immediately respond to the World-Herald’s request for clarification.