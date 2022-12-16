Revenge becomes part of storyline when Texas and Louisville clash for NCAA title Saturday

Three years is a long time to hold a grudge, but Molly Phillips has been waiting for another shot at Louisville.

In the 2019 season, the Cardinals upset No. 2 overall seed UT in the regional semifinal, ending the Longhorns' season. UT will get its chance to avenge that loss Saturday night in the national championship match.

“We definitely want to get a little revenge on 2019,” said Phillips, a freshman that year. “It would be nice to come back after we put a lot of work in and take a win off of them. We want to take one step at a time and take it as just another game, but there is a lot of heart and meaning behind it.”

In a season that saw a lot of parity, the last match of the year will feature two teams many would not have been surprised by at the beginning of the year.

Louisville and Texas have been the most consistent teams all year. They’ve lost a combined three times this season. Neither one has fallen outside the top five in the AVCA coaches poll and earned No. 1 seeds in the tournament field.

Here is a breakdown of the two finalists before the national championship match.

Offense

Texas will rely on its pins to do most of the damage against teams. AVCA national player of the year Logan Eggleston was a bit more error-prone than usual in the national semifinal, but that was no problem as sophomore Madisen Skinner stepped up and hit 17 kills on 33 swings. Also, Phillips tied her season-high with 14 kills. The key will be if the Longhorns can get their middles going. Asjia O’Neal tallied just five kills, while Kayla Caffey struggled early with no kills and three errors on four attacks before Bella Bergmark replaced her.

Claire Chaussee is an electric athlete who can take matches for Louisville. She put up 25 kills in the semifinal, her third 20-plus kill performance this year. Although she is only 6-foot, she can jump quickly and has a “million dollar arm,” according to UT coach Jerritt Elliott. Outside hitter Anna DeBeer is an experienced player and Aiko Jones provides a strong attack from the right pin. The Cardinals will also need more from their middles as Amaya Tillman had an off night against Pitt and ended with a negative hitting percentage.

Advantage: TEXAS

Setting

This is a battle of former Pac-12 setters in Utah transfer Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres taking on former USC Trojan Raquel Lazaro. They both run an efficient offense with quick attacks and hitters all over the court. They both can keep defenses honest and attack when in the front row.

Advantage: DRAW

Defense

Zoe Fleck is the anchor to the Longhorns’ D with her sprawling defense. Texas will need more from its block to slow down Chaussee and DeBeer. At 6-foot-5, Phillips can provide cover but will need to keep up with Louisville’s speed. Caffey is a better blocker than Bergman, so getting Caffey going on offense will also boost their defense.

The key to Louisville’s defense starts at the service line. If the Cardinals can serve tough, they can take Texas out of its game. DeBeer and libero Elena Scott each recorded five aces against Pitt to set the tone, but even when they didn’t score points on their serve they made Pitt play out of system. If they can serve tough, it will help slow the Longhorns’ offense. The other key is Tillman and PK Kong at the net. They put on a clinic late against Pitt with seven and 11 blocks, respectively. Getting hands on UT attacks in addition to stuffs will be vital.

Advantage: LOUISVILLE

Intangibles

A lot of the Texas players have been on this stage before. Phillips, Eggleston and O’Neal were key members of the 2020 national runner-up team. Skinner won a title in her first year at Kentucky. They know what it is like to play in the year's final match. Elliott guided Texas to a national championship in 2012 and reached the title match four other times. They have experience and can handle the moment.

Louisville is a veteran team as well. Almost all of the core players contributed to last year’s Final Four appearance. Also, the crowd will be a huge Louisville lean. Combine the local ties to coach Dani Busboom Kelly and the dislike of the Longhorns and it will be a partisan crowd for the Cardinals.

Advantage: LOUISVILLE

Prediction

Texas in 5. The Longhorns have been the favorite all season and they deliver on that promise. They wear teams down with their physicality and relentless attack. Louisville has a great chance to earn the victory. If the Cardinals play as well as they did in the fifth set against Pitt, winning 15-2, the title could be theirs. This comes down to their block and serve against Texas’s attack.

