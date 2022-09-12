Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Sept. 11

My poll for the week of Sept. 11:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Kentucky

7. NC State

8. Oklahoma

9. Tennessee

10. Florida

11. Utah

12. Penn State

13. Michigan State

14. Oklahoma State

15. USC

16. BYU

17. Oregon State

T18. Baylor

T18. USC

19. Ole Miss

20. Arkansas

21. Wake Forest

22. Pittsburgh

23. Miami (Florida)

24. Mississippi State

25. Kansas State

Dropped out of the poll

Notre Dame: Lost to Marshall. Could lose a lot of games. Like eight or nine. Bye.

Texas A&M: Never understood the top ten ranking. Ranked them lower than all others. Now, the Aggies aren’t in my poll at all.

Wisconsin: Lost to Washington State. Controlled a lot of the game, couldn’t convert in key circumstances, and didn’t close late. The Badgers may well be back in a month’s time.

Arizona: Lost to Mississippi State. Game was closer than the score – I watched the whole second half – but the Wildcats have room to improve.

New to the poll

BYU: Beat Baylor in double-overtime. I expected the Cougars to beat Baylor, they did, and they’re now likely to hang around the top 25 for awhile. I will have them lower than most.

Wake Forest: This is a procedural change, of sorts, now that quarterback Sam Hartman has returned from blood clots. The Demon Deacons will be a ACC contender.

Mississippi State: Solid win in the desert over Arizona. At the moment, the Bulldogs look capable of winning nine games. Maybe Mike Leach can coach.

Kansas State: Dominant, physical win over Missouri. Complete team. Doesn’t need Adrian Martinez to be a great quarterback — he wasn’t “great” Saturday — because K-State has so many other pieces.

Notes

» Yeah, Alabama didn’t drop much despite a narrow win over Texas. Road games at Power Conference teams are tough! Plus, the Crimson Tide play excellent defense, which I value more than others.

» Kentucky feels high, but it has one of the best wins of the season, was an excellent team last year and — nothing needs to be explained here. Now, does UK beat Florida if UF doesn’t have Utah the week before? No. I don’t think so.

» Penn State jumped Michigan State because Penn State has better wins and, in watching both, I like Penn State more at the moment. We’ll see next week, when MSU heads to Washington.