Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Sept. 11

My poll for the week of Sept. 11:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Kentucky
7. NC State
8. Oklahoma
9. Tennessee
10. Florida
11. Utah
12. Penn State
13. Michigan State
14. Oklahoma State
15. USC
16. BYU
17. Oregon State
T18. Baylor
T18. USC
19. Ole Miss
20. Arkansas
21. Wake Forest
22. Pittsburgh
23. Miami (Florida)
24. Mississippi State
25. Kansas State
Dropped out of the poll
Notre Dame: Lost to Marshall. Could lose a lot of games. Like eight or nine. Bye.
Texas A&M: Never understood the top ten ranking. Ranked them lower than all others. Now, the Aggies aren’t in my poll at all.
Wisconsin: Lost to Washington State. Controlled a lot of the game, couldn’t convert in key circumstances, and didn’t close late. The Badgers may well be back in a month’s time.
Arizona: Lost to Mississippi State. Game was closer than the score – I watched the whole second half – but the Wildcats have room to improve.
New to the poll
BYU: Beat Baylor in double-overtime. I expected the Cougars to beat Baylor, they did, and they’re now likely to hang around the top 25 for awhile. I will have them lower than most.
Wake Forest: This is a procedural change, of sorts, now that quarterback Sam Hartman has returned from blood clots. The Demon Deacons will be a ACC contender.
Mississippi State: Solid win in the desert over Arizona. At the moment, the Bulldogs look capable of winning nine games. Maybe Mike Leach can coach.
Kansas State: Dominant, physical win over Missouri. Complete team. Doesn’t need Adrian Martinez to be a great quarterback — he wasn’t “great” Saturday — because K-State has so many other pieces.
Notes
» Yeah, Alabama didn’t drop much despite a narrow win over Texas. Road games at Power Conference teams are tough! Plus, the Crimson Tide play excellent defense, which I value more than others.
» Kentucky feels high, but it has one of the best wins of the season, was an excellent team last year and — nothing needs to be explained here. Now, does UK beat Florida if UF doesn’t have Utah the week before? No. I don’t think so.
» Penn State jumped Michigan State because Penn State has better wins and, in watching both, I like Penn State more at the moment. We’ll see next week, when MSU heads to Washington.
