Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 Ballot, Week 6

My poll for the week of Sept. 18:
Pittsburgh – Lost to terrible Georgia Tech
Baylor – Lost decisively to Oklahoma State, best win is over two-loss Iowa State.
Minnesota – Lost to Purdue, best win is over a 2-3 Michigan State team.
Oregon State – Lost decisively to Utah. (Hard game to win one week after USC.)
Oklahoma – Lost 55-24 to TCU. See ya.
Washington – Best win is over a 2-3 Michigan State team, lost to UCLA.
Florida State – Lost to Wake Forest but, more to the point, other teams are doing more impressive things so far this season.
New to the poll:
TCU – Beat Oklahoma 55-24 and has several dominant wins
Kansas- Now 5-0, with two road wins. (Over mediocre teams, but still.)
UCLA – Now 5-0 with a decisive win over Washington.
LSU – Won at Auburn, plus the win over Mississippi State – which won at Arizona and beat Texas A&M – looks pretty good, too.
Mississippi State – It’s probably time to admit Mike Leach is a pretty darn good coach.
Washington State – Back in the poll after a 28-9 win over a decent Cal team.
Illinois – Currently the best resume in the Big Ten West with a 24-point romp over Wisconsin, which fired its coach in the wake of the loss.
