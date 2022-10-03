Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 Ballot, Week 6

My poll for the week of Sept. 18:

1 Georgia

2 Ohio State

3 Clemson

4 Alabama

5 Michigan

6 Penn State

7 Tennessee

8 USC

9 Oklahoma State

10 Mississippi

11 Kentucky

12 Oregon

13 Utah

14 North Carolina State

15 Wake Forest

16 Florida

17 TCU

18 Kansas

19 Kansas State

20 BYU

21 UCLA

22 LSU

23 Mississippi State

24 Washington State

25 Illinois

Dropped out of the poll:

Pittsburgh – Lost to terrible Georgia Tech

Baylor – Lost decisively to Oklahoma State, best win is over two-loss Iowa State.

Minnesota – Lost to Purdue, best win is over a 2-3 Michigan State team.

Oregon State – Lost decisively to Utah. (Hard game to win one week after USC.)

Oklahoma – Lost 55-24 to TCU. See ya.

Washington – Best win is over a 2-3 Michigan State team, lost to UCLA.

Florida State – Lost to Wake Forest but, more to the point, other teams are doing more impressive things so far this season.

New to the poll:

TCU – Beat Oklahoma 55-24 and has several dominant wins

Kansas- Now 5-0, with two road wins. (Over mediocre teams, but still.)

UCLA – Now 5-0 with a decisive win over Washington.

LSU – Won at Auburn, plus the win over Mississippi State – which won at Arizona and beat Texas A&M – looks pretty good, too.

Mississippi State – It’s probably time to admit Mike Leach is a pretty darn good coach.

Washington State – Back in the poll after a 28-9 win over a decent Cal team.

Illinois – Currently the best resume in the Big Ten West with a 24-point romp over Wisconsin, which fired its coach in the wake of the loss.