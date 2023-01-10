Sam McKewon's final AP Top 25 ballot

Here’s my final Associated Press Top 25 ballot of the season, with notes and a comparison to the preseason poll:

1. Georgia

2. TCU

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. LSU

11. Tulane

12. Kansas State

13. USC

14. Oregon

15. Oregon State

16. Florida State

17. UCLA

18. Notre Dame

19. South Carolina

20. Clemson

21. Mississippi State

22. Texas

23. Pittsburgh

24. Air Force

25. Fresno State

No real surprises at the top. Georgia finishes the season as the only undefeated team. Michigan had just the one loss — TCU, despite beating the Wolverines, had two — but its schedule was generally underwhelming enough that a head-to-head loss to the Horned Frogs made a difference.

My final top ten looked like a lot of ballots. I had LSU 10th — six higher than the consensus — but six voters had the Tigers ninth. I had Tulane 11th instead of ninth, but that’s a minor distinction.

I liked the Pac-12 a little bit more than other voters — my voting history suggests that’s long been true, perhaps because I watch a lot of West Coast football after deadline, and thus see the quality of play — and I didn’t like the ACC as much as others, which is also common in my voting history, in part because I watch ACC games and track results and find the league’s on-field quality slotting below the other four Power Five Conferences.

It’s a soft Top 25 whenever two Mountain West teams appear, but it happened this time, with Fresno and Air Force — a hard-to-play team that throttled Baylor — moving onto the list for the first time this season. Cincinnati, Ole Miss and NC State fell out.

The Big Ten finished with three teams ranked, all from the East, all in the top six. The Big Ten West had a down year, and the team with the best final record, Minnesota, had scant good wins on its resume. Its lone game against the Big Ten East power trio resulted in a 45-17 loss at Penn State.

Here’s my preseason Top 25 ballot for comparison:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Utah

6. Michigan

7. Oregon

8. Notre Dame

9. Baylor

10. NC State

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oklahoma

13. Kentucky

14. Pittsburgh

15. Michigan State

16. Texas A&M

17. Ole Miss

18. Purdue

19. Miami

20. USC

21. Tennessee

22. Iowa

23. UCF

24. Cincinnati

25. Wisconsin

Notes

» I had Georgia in the playoff — the top four in the preseason ballot represents the CFP prediction, as I think it should — but not No. 1. That was true of many voters. I had the Crimson Tide No. 1, and that was a fine vote — Bama lost twice, on the road, on the final play.

» Clemson was a miss. It won the ACC, but lost its two tough nonconference games (Notre Dame and South Carolina) and didn’t come close against Tennessee. The Tigers were a miss for everyone, though.

» I bet hard on certain teams in the Big 12 and was proven dead wrong. Baylor and Oklahoma State underachieved. Or maybe TCU and Kansas State overachieved. OU? I had a hunch it’d be rocky — and it was — and should have followed the hunch more.

» Texas A&M was a hit, even if I ranked Jimbo Fisher’s crew at 16. No other voter had the Aggies as low as 16th — no one else had them 13th, in fact. Guess what? I’m probably voting A&M in the top ten next year as those elite recruits grow up a bit.

» I didn’t have Penn State in the preseason top 25, and I was way wrong about that. I figured the Nittany Lions would lose five regular season games to UM, OSU, Purdue, Michigan State and Auburn. PSU lost two and nearly lost Purdue.

» My way-too-early Top 25 for 2023 comes out Sunday.

