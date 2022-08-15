Sam McKewon's preseason AP Top 25

The very top of my college football preseason Top 25 will seem very, very familiar.

Otherwise — get ready for a shakeup. More ACC teams. New SEC teams.

The top 25

1. Alabama: After two mediocre (for Alabama) years on defense, the Crimson Tide should return to elite status thanks to the return of the Will Anderson, the nation’s best defensive player. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is back, too — with Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs toting the rock.

2. Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ biggest addition is defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who left Oklahoma State for Columbus. Ohio State has the best combination of quarterback (C.J. Stroud), running back (TreVeyon Henderson) and receiver (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) in the nation.

3. Clemson: The Tigers went 10-3 in a “down” year. With seasoned offensive and defensive lines — and a schedule that breaks just right — Clemson is a 12-0/11-1 kind of team.

4. Georgia: The defending national champs have to replace eight starters on defense, a bridge too far to predict a repeat. Somewhere, the Dawgs get tripped up.

5. Utah: A Pac-12 team with real teeth — and returning starting quarterback Cam Rising — the Utes play at Florida Week 1 and face UCLA and Southern California in back-to-back weeks come October.

6. Michigan: Like Georgia, so much to replace on defense but an elite offense should put the Wolverines at 11-0 or 10-1 when they play Ohio State.

7. Oregon: New coach Dan Lanning inherited a super-talented team then added former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to the roster. The Ducks play Georgia in the season opener. After that, the schedule breaks nicely.

8. Notre Dame: If the Irish can figure out spread offenses, they’ll be a playoff contender. The schedule — at Ohio State, at USC, Clemson at home, BYU in Las Vegas — suggests 10, but not 12, wins.

9. Baylor: One heck of a team last year, Baylor has to replace its starting quarterback, running back and top three receivers. But the pieces — talent and coaching — are there, even if the schedule features trips to BYU, Oklahoma and Texas.

10. NC State: Best Wolfpack team since Philip Rivers called the shots. Quarterback Devin Leary threw 35 touchdowns last season and the entire defense is back. Win at Clemson, and NC State may be 12-0.

11. Oklahoma State: The Cowboys rely too much on quarterback Spencer Sanders, and they usually drop a game they shouldn’t, but Mike Gundy averaged nine wins the past five years. That looks good here.

12. Oklahoma: Expect growing pains for an OU team that is willing to sacrifice one-year goals for long-term goals. New coach Brent Venables is a boom-or-bust hire.

13. Kentucky: Two-thirds of the team’s lettermen from a 10-3 team return, including all three linebackers and quarterback Will Levis. Georgia comes to Lexington late in the year. Eight home games.

14. Pittsburgh: The Panthers play five of their first six at home and will be one of the rushing teams in the ACC. All the backs and offensive linemen return. ACC Coastal favorite.

15. Michigan State: The offense will recede a bit, but the defense — poor in 2021 — will take a big jump. MSU may not win 11 again, but nine looks likely.

16. Texas A&M: I slotted the Aggies lower than most because an incredible recruiting class doesn’t always kick in right away. And the SEC West hasn’t changed from being hard as heck.

17. Mississippi: The Rebels added Jaxson Dart as a quarterback and return much of an improving defense. Alabama and Auburn both visit The Grove.

18. Purdue: Quarterback Aidan O’Connell returns, the defense is good and the schedule is friendly.

19. Miami: More stories have been written about Mario Cristobal’s return to his alma mater than any coach I can remember. His team is good — not great — and schedule features trips to A&M, Clemson and Virginia Tech.

20. Southern California: The Trojans have a great quarterback (Caleb Williams) and a lot of work to do around him. Year 1 for Lincoln Riley is tougher than any season he had at Oklahoma.

21. Tennessee: Out-of-this-world offense ... with trips to Pitt, LSU and Georgia. Alabama and Florida visit. The Vols never have it easy.

22. Iowa: Typical Hawkeyes. Stick-to-your-ribs offense, an opportunistic defense, a weaponized punter. It wins.

23. Central Florida: The best of the Group of Five teams, which I tend to rank lower than many voters. The schedule sets up, the team returns 17 starters and Cincinnati visits Orlando.

24. Cincinnati: Desmond Ridder is no longer the QB, and the Bearcats now lack the best pair of corners in college football. A trip to Tulsa may trip them up.

25. Wisconsin: The Badgers will run the ball and stop the run. That wins eight or nine games, but Wisconsin needs a better year from Graham Mertz for 10 wins.

Notes

» I dropped Wake Forest out of the poll because of a medical issue with quarterback Sam Hartman.

» Lots of folks ranked Texas, which finished 5-7 last season, plays Alabama in Week 2 and hasn’t figured out to play defense. I did not.

» BYU is my new No. 26, and there is a tricky one. The Cougars bring back a ton ... but that schedule. Baylor, Oregon, Notre Dame, Arkansas, at Boise.