Scores from the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament

Below is a roundup of Wednesday's first-round action at the NCAA volleyball tournament in Omaha.

* * *

FIRST-ROUND WEDNESDAY

Notre Dame def. Army 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11: Charley Niego finished with 12 kills and the Irish racked up 17 blocks.

Missouri def. South Dakota 25-21, 25-17, 25-15: The Tigers opened the NCAA tournament with a sweep for the third straight season, getting 16 kills from senior Kylie Deberg.

San Diego def. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-13, 25-15, 25-18: Three players recorded double digits in kills for the Toreros, who hit .427 overall.

Pepperdine def. UMBC 25-7, 25-22, 25-24: The Waves hit .526 in the first set and cruised from there to their first NCAA tournament sweep since 2011.

Texas State def. Utah Valley 25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22: Sophomore Caitlan Buettner posted 15 kills to lead the Bobcats to their second NCAA tournament win in program history.

Dayton def. Towson 25-15, 25-16, 25-16: Lexie Almodovar hit .412 with nine kills for the Flyers.