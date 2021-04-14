Scores from the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament

No. 9 seed Ohio State vs. Missouri, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Oregon vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m.
No. 11 Louisville vs. San Diego, 11 a.m.
No. 12 Baylor vs. Pepperdine, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Nebraska vs. Texas State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 Washington vs. Dayton, 2:30 p.m.
No. 7 Purdue vs. High Point, 2:30 p.m.
No. 8 Florida vs. Morehead St., 2:30 p.m.
No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Weber St., 6 p.m.
No. 2 Kentucky vs. UNLV, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Texas vs. Wright State, 6 p.m.
No. 13 Penn State vs. Rice/NCAT winner, 9:30 p.m.
No. 14 Utah vs. Long Island/Pitt. winner, 9:30 p.m.
No. 15 Washington State vs. WKU/JS winner, 9:30 p.m.
No. 16 BYU vs. UCLA/Rider winner, 9:30 p.m.
Second-round matches on ESPN3
Photos: Creighton volleyball gets taken down in first round of NCAA tournament
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (1) makes a play in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman (7) spikes the ball past Morehead State's Abby Hulsman (12) in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Morehead State celebrates after the final point in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton walks off the court following the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt (5) hits the ball past Morehead State's Mia Swearingen (22) in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Annika Welty (11) spikes the ball between Morehead State's Olivia Lohmeier (1) and Mia Swearingen (22) in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis spikes the ball in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (1) watches a play develop in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Morehead State's Taylor Hodges (8) bumps the ball in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (6) goes low for the ball in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (6) misses the ball in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Morehead State celebrates a play in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (9) and Naomi Hickman (21) go up for a block in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Morehead State's Allison Whitten (10) digs the ball in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer on their team in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Naomi Hickman (21) spikes the ball past Morehead State's Mia Swearingen (22) in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Morehead State head coach Jaime Gordon talks to his team during a break in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mahina Pua'a (15) serves in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (9) and Kiara Reinhardt (5) go up for an attempted block in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench watches they team in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stickers show where fans can and cannot sit during the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman (7) bumps the ball in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A television camera person works during the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Morehead State's Allison Whitten (10) serves the ball in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton celebrates a play in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Kristen Bernthal Booth calls out to her team in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (1) goes low for the ball in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman (7) bumps the ball in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Morehead State's Bridget Bessler (14) sets the ball in the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton huddles together after the final point of the Morehead State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. Morehead State won in five sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
