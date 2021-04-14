 Skip to main content
Scores from the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament
VOLLEYBALL

Scores from the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament

The Jays' season comes to an end after being upset by the Eagles.

Below is a roundup of Wednesday's first-round action at the NCAA volleyball tournament in Omaha.

* * * 

FIRST-ROUND WEDNESDAY

Notre Dame def. Army 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11: Charley Niego finished with 12 kills and the Irish racked up 17 blocks.

Missouri def. South Dakota 25-21, 25-17, 25-15: The Tigers opened the NCAA tournament with a sweep for the third straight season, getting 16 kills from senior Kylie Deberg.

San Diego def. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-13, 25-15, 25-18: Three players recorded double digits in kills for the Toreros, who hit .427 overall.

Pepperdine def. UMBC 25-7, 25-22, 25-24: The Waves hit .526 in the first set and cruised from there to their first NCAA tournament sweep since 2011.

Texas State def. Utah Valley 25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22: Sophomore Caitlan Buettner posted 15 kills to lead the Bobcats to their second NCAA tournament win in program history.

Dayton def. Towson 25-15, 25-16, 25-16: Lexie Almodovar hit .412 with nine kills for the Flyers.

High Point def. Central Florida 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11:  Annie Sullivan had 17 kills in the Panthers' first NCAA tournament win.

Weber State def. Bowling Green 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21: The Wildcats won their first tournament game, getting 18 kills from Dani Nay.

Georgia Tech def. Lipscomb 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19: Julia Bergmann had a career-high 31 kills for the Yellow Jackets.

UNLV def. Illinois State 25-21, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17: Mariena Hayden led the Rebels with 17 kills.

Wright State def. Samford 25-20, 25-12, 25-15: The Raiders had 14 aces to become the first Horizon League team to win an NCAA match.

Morehead State def. Creighton 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13: Check out the story here.

North Carolina A&T def. Rice: Ruled no contest, Rice unable to compete due to COVID-19 protocols.

Western Kentucky def. Jackson State  25-12, 25-16, 25-12: Paige Briggs finished with 16 kills for the Hilltoppers.

Pittsburgh vs. Long Island, in progress 

UCLA vs. Rider, in progress

SECOND-ROUND THURSDAY

No. 9 seed Ohio State vs. Missouri, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Oregon vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. San Diego, 11 a.m.

No. 12 Baylor vs. Pepperdine, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Nebraska vs. Texas State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Washington vs. Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Purdue vs. High Point, 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Florida vs. Morehead St., 2:30 p.m.

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Weber St., 6 p.m.

No. 2 Kentucky vs. UNLV, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Texas vs. Wright State, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State vs. Rice/NCAT winner, 9:30 p.m.

No. 14 Utah vs. Long Island/Pitt. winner, 9:30 p.m.

No. 15 Washington State vs. WKU/JS winner, 9:30 p.m.

No. 16 BYU vs. UCLA/Rider winner, 9:30 p.m.

Second-round matches on ESPN3

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

