Scores from the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament

Below is a roundup of Thursday's second-round action at the NCAA volleyball tournament in Omaha.
* * *
SECOND ROUND THURSDAY
No. 9 seed Ohio State def. Missouri 25-17, 25-20, 25-21: Emily Londot led the Buckeyes (16-3) with 13 kills and 10 digs, and Mac Podraza had 31 assists and three service aces.
No. 10 Oregon def. Notre Dame 25-17, 25-22, 25-13: Morgan Lewis had 13 kills on 19 swings — an attack percentage of .684 — for the Ducks (15-4).
No. 11 Louisville def. San Diego 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 29-27: Claire Chaussee had 21 kills and Tori Dilfer 41 assists as the Cardinals (15-2) — coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly — rallied after a slow start.
No. 12 Baylor def. Pepperdine 25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10: Yossiana Pressley had 26 kills, and the Bears (20-6) set up a meeting with Nebraska by winning seven of the final eight points in the fifth set.
No. 6 Washington def. Dayton 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 21-25, 15-11: Madi Endsley had 20 kills, Ella May Powell had 47 assists and the Huskies (18-3) fended off the Flyers by finishing the match on a 4-0 run.
No. 7 Purdue def. High Point 26-24, 25-18, 25-19: Caitlyn Newton led the Boilermakers (15-6) with 18 kills, and Hayley Bush had 40 assists.
No. 8 Florida def. Morehead St. 25-14, 25-19, 25-19: Thayer Hall had 10 kills to lead a balanced attack for the Gators (20-3), who got nine kills apiece from Holly Carlton and Lauren Forte.
No. 1 Wisconsin def. Weber St. 25-17, 25-19, 25-15: Dana Rettke, Danielle Hart and Grace Loberg each had nine kills for the Badgers (14-0), who hit .408 for the match.
No. 2 Kentucky def. UNLV 25-16, 25-19, 25-18: Sisters Avery and Madi Skinner led the Wildcats (20-1) with 11 kills apiece, and Madison Lilley finished with 44 assists.
No. 3 Minnesota def. Georgia Tech 25-19, 25-21, 25-18: Stephanie Samedy and Adanna Rollins had 13 kills each, and Melani Shaffmaster had 32 assists and 16 digs for the Gophers (16-2).
No. 4 Texas def. Wright State 25-12, 25-16, 25-16: Logan Eggleston had 11 kills, Jhenna Gabriel had 34 assists and the Longhorns (24-1) held the Raiders to a .055 hitting percentage.
No. 5 Nebraska def. Texas State 25-18, 25-17, 25-20: Check out the story here.
No. 13 Penn State def. NC A&T 25-11, 25-19, 25-15: Three PSU players finished with nine kills.
Pittsburgh def. No. 14 Utah 25-16, 25-18, 25-19: The Panthers hit .369 and became the first unseeded team to qualify for the Regional Semifinals.
No. 16 BYU def. UCLA 26-24, 31-29, 25-17: Taylen Ballard-Nixon led the Cougars with 13 kills.
No. 15 Washington State vs. Western Kentucky, in progress
THIRD ROUND SUNDAY
No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Baylor
No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 16 BYU-UCLA winner
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Washington State-Western Kentucky winner
No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Utah-Pittsburgh winner
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 Penn State-NC A&T winner
No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Louisville
No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 10 Oregon
No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Ohio State
Third-round times TBA