Scores from the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament

Below is a roundup of Thursday's second-round action at the NCAA volleyball tournament in Omaha.

* * *

SECOND ROUND THURSDAY

No. 9 seed Ohio State def. Missouri 25-17, 25-20, 25-21: Emily Londot led the Buckeyes (16-3) with 13 kills and 10 digs, and Mac Podraza had 31 assists and three service aces.

No. 10 Oregon def. Notre Dame 25-17, 25-22, 25-13: Morgan Lewis had 13 kills on 19 swings — an attack percentage of .684 — for the Ducks (15-4).

No. 11 Louisville def. San Diego 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 29-27: Claire Chaussee had 21 kills and Tori Dilfer 41 assists as the Cardinals (15-2) — coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly — rallied after a slow start.

No. 12 Baylor def. Pepperdine 25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10: Yossiana Pressley had 26 kills, and the Bears (20-6) set up a meeting with Nebraska by winning seven of the final eight points in the fifth set.

No. 6 Washington def. Dayton 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 21-25, 15-11: Madi Endsley had 20 kills, Ella May Powell had 47 assists and the Huskies (18-3) fended off the Flyers by finishing the match on a 4-0 run.