Scores, schedule from Saturday's third-round action at the NCAA volleyball tournament
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska will now face Baylor in the regional semifinals.

Below is a roundup of Saturday's third-round action at the NCAA volleyball tournament in Omaha.

* * *

THIRD-ROUND SATURDAY

No. 1 Wisconsin def. No. 16 BYU 25-20, 25-17, 25-12: Molly Haggerty finished with 14 kills and no errors to hit .500 for the Badgers. Wisconsin totaled six service aces, getting two apiece from Giorgia Civita and Grace Loberg. The Badgers hit .333 for the match while holding the Cougars to .152. Kate Grimmer led BYU with nine kills.

THIRD-ROUND SUNDAY

No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Baylor, 1:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 2 Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 3 Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, noon

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 Penn State, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Louisville, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 10 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

REGIONAL FINALS MONDAY

Minnesota-Pitt winner vs. Washington-Louisville winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

NU-Baylor winner vs. Texas-PSU winner, 45 minutes after first match (ESPN2)

Wisconsin vs. OSU-Florida winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Purdue-Oregon winner vs. WKU-Kentucky winner, 45 minutes after first match (ESPNU)

