Scores: Sweet 16 of NCAA volleyball tournament

Below are the scores from the Round of 16 at the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday.

* * *

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

No. 1 Louisville def. No. 16 Florida 25-16, 25-22, 25-12: Anna DeBeer had 13 kills to lead the Cardinals (31-0), who took control with a 7-1 run to finish the second set. Amaya Tillman finished with seven kills and hit .667, and Tori Dilfer had 32 assists for Louisville, which is coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly. The Gators (22-9) hit .081 for the match.

No. 8 Georgia Tech def. No. 9 Ohio State 25-22, 26-24, 25-21: Mariana Brambilla led the Yellow Jackets (26-5) with 18 kills, and Julia Bergmann added 10. The Buckeyes (27-6) led 22-19 and had a set point in the second set, but Georgia Tech won the last three points of the second before opening the third with an 11-5 run.

Regional final Saturday: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

WISCONSIN REGIONAL