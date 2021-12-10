Scores: Sweet 16 of NCAA volleyball tournament

Below are the scores from the Round of 16 at the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday.
* * *
LOUISVILLE REGIONAL
No. 1 Louisville def. No. 16 Florida 25-16, 25-22, 25-12: Anna DeBeer had 13 kills to lead the Cardinals (31-0), who took control with a 7-1 run to finish the second set. Amaya Tillman finished with seven kills and hit .667, and Tori Dilfer had 32 assists for Louisville, which is coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly. The Gators (22-9) hit .081 for the match.
No. 8 Georgia Tech def. No. 9 Ohio State 25-22, 26-24, 25-21: Mariana Brambilla led the Yellow Jackets (26-5) with 18 kills, and Julia Bergmann added 10. The Buckeyes (27-6) led 22-19 and had a set point in the second set, but Georgia Tech won the last three points of the second before opening the third with an 11-5 run.
Regional final Saturday: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.
WISCONSIN REGIONAL
No. 4 Wisconsin def. No. 13 UCLA 25-16, 25-18, 25-17: The Badgers (28-3) cruised behind 11 kills from Julia Orzol and eight apiece from Dana Rettke, Grace Loberg and Devyn Robinson. The Bruins (25-6) jumped to a 9-5 lead in the first set, but Wisconsin took control with a 7-0 run. UCLA also led early in the second and third, but UW finished with runs of 12-3 and 11-3, respectively.
No. 12 Minnesota def. No. 5 Baylor 26-28, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10: Airi Miyabe had 18 kills and Stephanie Samedy 16 for the Gophers (22-8), who finished the fourth set on a 4-1 run and the fifth set on a 5-0 run. The Bears (22-6) held on to win a first set that featured 11 ties and were three points from winning the match in the fourth set before Minnesota took over.
Regional final Saturday: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.
PITTSBURGH REGIONAL
No. 3 Pittsburgh def. Kansas 25-19, 25-21, 25-18: Chinaza Ndee had 14 kills and Leketor Member-Meneh 11 for the Panthers (29-3), who seized momentum with a 10-0 run in the first set and held off the Jayhawks (18-12) in the second and third. Kansas, which upset Creighton in Omaha last week, last led at 8-7 in the second set.
No. 6 Purdue def. No. 11 BYU 25-12, 16-25, 21-25, 25-13, 18-16: The Boilermakers (26-6) rallied from a 14-10 deficit in the final set and survived five match points. After the Cougars (30-2) won the second and third sets, Purdue rolled in the fourth after opening with a 6-0 run. Caitlyn Newton had 20 kills for PU, and Grace Cleveland added 14. Hayley Bush had 54 assists.
Regional final Saturday: Pittsburgh vs. Purdue, 3 p.m.
TEXAS REGIONAL
No. 2 Texas def. No. 15 Washington 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9, 15-9: The Longhorns (27-1) dropped the first two sets and trailed 15-10 in the third before storming back. After winning the third set, Texas won the first nine points of the fourth and never trailed in the fifth. Logan Eggleston had 20 kills to lead Texas. The Huskies (26-5) hit .400 in the first two sets and .073 in the last three.
No. 10 Nebraska def. Illinois 25-12, 25-21, 25-17: Find the full story here.
Regional final Saturday: Texas vs. Nebraska, 9 p.m.