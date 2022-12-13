Scouting report: Breaking down the Final Four matchups of the NCAA volleyball tournament

The Final Four will feature some of the best teams in the country, according to the NCAA selection committee and the statistics.

The national semifinal on Thursday evening at the CHI Health Center between No. 2 seed San Diego-No. 1 Texas and No. 1 Louisville-No. 2 Pitt feature four of the top six overall seeds in the field. Their combined seven losses are the fewest for the final four teams in a full season since 2001.

The four teams also grade out among the best based on their individual units. All four offenses rank in the top 20 for hitting percentage, while the defenses are equally spectacular, as Pitt is the lowest at No. 23 in opponents hitting percentage.

Here is a breakdown of each phase of the game for the semifinals and which teams have an edge.

* * *

San Diego vs. Texas

OFFENSE

The best player in Omaha is Texas outside hitter Logan Eggleston, who averages 4.23 kills per set on a .300 hitting percentage. She has every shot in the book, isn’t afraid of the moment, and wants to take the biggest swings in the match. Besides Eggleston, Kentucky transfer Madisen Skinner is a dynamic No. 2 hitter with 3.62 kills and has the lowest hitting percentage of the regulars at .299. Asjia O’Neal and Kayla Caffey are a solid attacking pair in the middle and Molly Phillips averages more than two kills per set at opposite.

San Diego features a balanced attack with three players averaging more than three kills per set, led by Katie Lukes. Breana Edwards, a transfer from Indiana, has taken a step forward in the Toreros' offense – hitting .252, which is 107 points higher than last year. USD had four players with at least a dozen kills in the regional final against Stanford. Opposite Grace Frohling can terminate out of the front and back row and middle blocker Leyla Blackwell, another Indiana transfer, had 14 kills at a .583 clip against the Cardinal. Middle blocker Haylee Stoner isn’t much of an offensive threat but will pick up a handful of kills in a match.

Advantage: Texas

SETTER

Senior Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres runs the country’s top attack with a .339 hitting percentage, more than 20 points better than second best. With Eggleston and Skinner at the left pin, the offense doesn’t have to be overly complicated, but Ka'aha'aina-Torres has excelled. She started for two years at Utah before transferring to UT and saw limited action behind Jhenna Gabriel.

The Toreros sport the nation's seventh-best offense with a .292 attack percentage. The centerpiece of their offense is Penn State transfer Gabby Blossom, who averages 11.39 assists per set. She is the leader on the court and brings a calming presence to her teammates.

Advantage: San Diego

DEFENSE

Zoe Fleck has elevated her game to become one of the premier liberos in the nation. She flies over the court and is nails passing the ball. O’Neal and Caffey are quick and athletic jumpers ready to cover attacks.

The challenge for the Toreros will be if their block can slow down the Longhorns' attack. The 6-foot-5 Frohling should provide a tall wall, but Blossom, who is 5-foot-,9 will be a target. In the back row, USD relies on a trio of specialists Annie Benbow, Madi Allen and Olivia Bennett. Benbow leads the team with 3.67 digs per set.

Advantage: Texas

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

OFFENSE

Louisville returned all but one of its attackers from last year’s team that went undefeated during the regular season and reached the national semifinals. The only change was replacing Anna Stevenson with Phekran Kong at middle blocker. Claire Chaussee, who won the ACC player of the year, leads the way with more than four kills per set, while Anna DeBeer, who missed October with an injury, can finish from anywhere on the court. Aiko Jones brings power in from the right pin and Amaya Tillman is good from at least a half dozen kills per match.

Pitt runs a 6-2 system led by Iowa transfer Courtney Buzzerio. The senior left-hander is averaging 4.6 kills per set at a .326 clip in the tournament and has emerged as the workhorse for the Panthers. Valeria Vazquez Gomez is a steady attacker on the left side. Cam Ennis replaced Julianna Dalton in the regional final against Wisconsin and provided the spark in the third set. Serena Gray is the more explosive of the two middle blockers with more than two kills per set.

Advantage: Louisville

SETTER

The other big change for Louisville is replacing All-American Tori Difler with Raquel Lazaro, the Spanish national team setter, who transferred from USC. Lazaro has led the Cardinals to the No. 9 offense with a .289 hitting percentage. She spreads the ball out and runs an efficient offense.

The Panthers have run a two-setter system for the past three seasons so they are used to the changes that come with it. Rachel Fairbanks plays all the way around, setting in the back row and attacking in the front when Lexis Akeo comes in. Ennis was the second setter earlier this season, but Akeo took over the job early in the conference season. Despite the changes, the Panthers still hit .268 this season.

Advantage: Louisville

DEFENSE

Tillman (1.48) and Kong (1.26) were among the top three blockers in the ACC. They provided the physical front line that helped the Cardinals to the sixth-best defense in the country and held opponents to hitting .148. Libero Elena Scott leads the floor defense. Chaussee, DeBeer and Lazaro are all solid passers.

Much like its offense, Pitt takes a group approach to defense. Libero Ashley Browske leads the way with 2.9 digs per set, while Fairbanks and Vazquez Gomez are above two per game. The Panthers don’t have a ton of height (only Dalto and Buzzerio are taller than 6-2) but make up for that with speed and athleticism. Pitt opponents have hit .164 this season.

Advantage: Louisville

Photos: Nebraska faces Oregon in NCAA volleyball regional semifinals