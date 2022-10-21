Second-year coach Franzen leading Hastings football to first winning season since 2014

Hastings has turned the corner as a program during Matt Franzen's second season as coach.
The Broncos are 6-2, clinching its first winning season since 2014. A win at Jamestown on Saturday would give Hastings its first season with at least seven wins since 2009.
Hastings got that sixth win last Saturday when it took a 14-9 defensive tussle from Doane. A year ago, Hastings lost 44-0 at Doane, Franzen's former team.
"Last year we probably thought a lot of things needed to go right to be in the game," Franzen said. "This year, going in at least, it felt like it was our game to win as long as we did things the right way. I think we've come a long ways as a program since last season."
Franzen has plenty of history with both programs.
He was a standout offensive lineman for the Tigers in the 1990s and won 65 games as Doane's coach from 2007-17. He then became Doane's athletic director before taking the coaching job at Hastings before the 2021 season. He had been an assistant at Hastings for 11 years before becoming Doane's coach.
Franzen said it's a "sense of relief" to defeat Doane after losing last year's matchup. He won't have to hear about not being able to beat the Tigers.
"Coming out on top in the second year, now it becomes a non-issue," said Franzen of future matchups between his current and former programs. "Now we can play it as any other game."
Defense has been the strength for both Hastings and Doane, so Franzen wasn't suprised how last week's game played out.
"Real happy with how our defense played. That's kind of how we've played all season, minus the Morningside game," Franzen said.
Hastings had allowed a total of 73 points through its first six games before defending national champion Morningside rolled to a 70-17 win two weeks ago. Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck threw eight touchdown passes in the first half. But against Doane, Hastings allowed 243 total yards.
"I was concerned about regaining our confidence, regaining our mojo or whatever you want to call it," Franzen said. "It was nice to come back and play loose and easy again."
Offensively, the Broncos have gotten steady play from John Zamora, who has thrown for 1,434 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.
Brett Simonsen, a senior from Sutton, has averaged 24 carries over the past four games and has 490 yards rushing this season. He's also third on the team in receptions with 21, despite missing nearly two games with an injury.
"It helps having a physical runner," Franzen said of Simonsen. "He's durable."
Now Hastings faces what Franzen calls the toughest road trip of the season, considering the eight-hour trip and the Broncos are playing for a ninth consecutive Saturday. Jamestown (3-5) is led by Cade Torgerson, who has thrown for 1,898 yards.
A win at Jamestown would keep hopes of a postseason bid alive. After a bye week next Saturday, Hastings will have a pair of challenges in November against Dordt and No. 4 Northwestern.
College Football Picks: Pac-12 gets a rare top-10 showdown
No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon
No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU
No. 7 Mississippi at LSU
Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State
No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU
Iowa (plus 28 1/2) at No. 2 Ohio State
No. 14 Syracuse (plus 13) at No. 5 Clemson
No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama (minus 21)
No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State (plus 6 1/2)
Boston College (plus 20 1/2) at No. 13 Wake Forest
Southwest Minnesota State (4-3) at Wayne State (5-2), noon: Wayne looks to bounce back after dropping a 31-27 heartbreaker to No. 24 Augustana last week when Augie scored on a 20-yard pass with nine seconds left. Bennington's Nick Bohn threw for 230 yards and ran for 66 for Wayne. SW Minnesota has been outscored 78-21 in losing its last two.
Northwestern (5-1) at Doane (3-3), 1 p.m.: No. 4 Northwestern comes off a shutout over Dordt. On offense, the Raiders average more than 200 yards rushing and passing a game. Doane's offense averages 12.2 points a game. Kelen Meyer has kicked at least one field goal in all six games and is third in the NAIA in punting (42.4 yards per punt).
Midland (6-1) at Dakota Wesleyan (1-7), 1: No. 17 Midland is coming off a bye while Wesleyan won its first game of the season last week, a 31-24 decision over Briar Cliff when Adam Dejong had two pick sixes. Midland allows 15.9 points a game.
Dordt (3-3) at Concordia (3-3), 1: A good test for a Concordia team looking for a fourth straight win as Dordt was preseason ranked. DJ McGarvie leads Concordia's offense with 1,207 yards passing, Korrell Koehlmoos became the program's career leader in receiving yards last week. Devon Polley leads the defense with 9.5 tackles for loss.
Morningside (6-0) at Mount Marty (2-5), 1: Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck threw for 503 yards last week for No. 1 Morningside and the past two weeks he's thrown for 957 yards and 13 TDs. He leads the NAIA in passing (396 ypg) while Austin Johnson and Zach Norton both are in the top four nationally in receiving yards.
William Penn (2-4) at Peru State (3-4), 1: William Penn averages 11.2 points and 237 yards per game and now it faces a very stout Peru defense. Peru allows 274 yards per game. On offense, Omaha Benson's Tyreese Schieffer had 104 receiving yards last week in a win over Clarke.
Butler (5-2) at Iowa Western (6-0), 1: After handling a top-10 team in Snow the last time out, IWCC now faces No. 6 and traditional power Butler. Butler lost 50-49 to Snow last month. Butler averages 41.9 points per game, while IWCC easily leads the NJCAA in points allowed (4.7) and yards allowed (148.3) per game.
UNK (5-2) at Lincoln (0-7), 2: The Lopers look to get back on track after a 44-21 loss to Emporia State knocked them from the rankings. UNK has a showdown with Northwest Missouri next week. Lincoln has lost all of its games by at least 23 points.
Northeastern State (1-6) at Northwest Missouri (5-2), 2: The Bearcats come off a 32-30 win over Washburn when they kicked the winning field goal with two seconds left. Mike Hohensee threw for a career-high 366 yards in the win, while the Bearcat defense leads Division II in rushing yards allowed (39.1 per game).
Chadron State (2-5) at Colorado State-Pueblo (4-3), 3: Chadron has won two straight and Pueblo has won three straight. Chadron is coming off a 29-27 win over Adams State when Jalen Starks scored on a 6-yard run with 68 seconds left. Pueblo beat Adams State 52-20 two weeks ago.
Buena Vista (2-5) at Nebraska Wesleyan (1-5), 4:30: Wesleyan tries to snap a five-game losing streak against a Buena Vista team that has lost three straight and has allowed 54 points per game in those defeats. Wesleyan's Carter Terry will look for his fourth 300-yard passing game this season.