Second-year coach Franzen leading Hastings football to first winning season since 2014

Hastings has turned the corner as a program during Matt Franzen's second season as coach.

The Broncos are 6-2, clinching its first winning season since 2014. A win at Jamestown on Saturday would give Hastings its first season with at least seven wins since 2009.

Hastings got that sixth win last Saturday when it took a 14-9 defensive tussle from Doane. A year ago, Hastings lost 44-0 at Doane, Franzen's former team.

"Last year we probably thought a lot of things needed to go right to be in the game," Franzen said. "This year, going in at least, it felt like it was our game to win as long as we did things the right way. I think we've come a long ways as a program since last season."

Franzen has plenty of history with both programs.

He was a standout offensive lineman for the Tigers in the 1990s and won 65 games as Doane's coach from 2007-17. He then became Doane's athletic director before taking the coaching job at Hastings before the 2021 season. He had been an assistant at Hastings for 11 years before becoming Doane's coach.

Franzen said it's a "sense of relief" to defeat Doane after losing last year's matchup. He won't have to hear about not being able to beat the Tigers.

"Coming out on top in the second year, now it becomes a non-issue," said Franzen of future matchups between his current and former programs. "Now we can play it as any other game."

Defense has been the strength for both Hastings and Doane, so Franzen wasn't suprised how last week's game played out.

"Real happy with how our defense played. That's kind of how we've played all season, minus the Morningside game," Franzen said.

Hastings had allowed a total of 73 points through its first six games before defending national champion Morningside rolled to a 70-17 win two weeks ago. Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck threw eight touchdown passes in the first half. But against Doane, Hastings allowed 243 total yards.

"I was concerned about regaining our confidence, regaining our mojo or whatever you want to call it," Franzen said. "It was nice to come back and play loose and easy again."

Offensively, the Broncos have gotten steady play from John Zamora, who has thrown for 1,434 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

Brett Simonsen, a senior from Sutton, has averaged 24 carries over the past four games and has 490 yards rushing this season. He's also third on the team in receptions with 21, despite missing nearly two games with an injury.

"It helps having a physical runner," Franzen said of Simonsen. "He's durable."

Now Hastings faces what Franzen calls the toughest road trip of the season, considering the eight-hour trip and the Broncos are playing for a ninth consecutive Saturday. Jamestown (3-5) is led by Cade Torgerson, who has thrown for 1,898 yards.

A win at Jamestown would keep hopes of a postseason bid alive. After a bye week next Saturday, Hastings will have a pair of challenges in November against Dordt and No. 4 Northwestern.