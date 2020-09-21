Shatel: A basketball tournament with Creighton, Nebraska, UNO and Iowa? Now is the perfect time

First downs and second guesses and a quick breather from the Nebraska-Big Ten soap opera:
» Attention, Mutual of Omaha. Hello, TD Ameritrade. Good morning, Hy-Vee.
Anyone out there in corporate land interested in hosting a major college basketball event in Omaha this winter? Suddenly, now is the perfect time.
How about a tournament with Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Drake, Northern Iowa or South Dakota State? Any combination will do.
The NCAA has declared there will be a basketball season and it will begin on Nov. 25. Division I teams will be allowed a maximum 25 games or 24-plus a three-game tournament.
Now that football has settled in, athletic directors are turning to hoops. They are going to have to do some serious juggling.
On Monday, I spoke with Creighton A.D. Bruce Rasmussen, who has a potential top 10 team and a nonconference schedule that included Duke, Kansas, potentially Iowa and Nebraska.
That was then. This is now:
» Creighton (like Nebraska in the Big Ten) expects to play 20 conference games in the Big East. Rasmussen said the Big East is considering moving several league games to December, when students will be off campus.
That could potentially leave a hole in January or February, when nonconference games could fit in.
» Playing 20 league games leaves CU with five nonconference games — unless it can find a tourney, aka "Multiple Team Event." Because Creighton wants some games where it can play its entire bench, that means squeezing Kansas, Nebraska, Arizona State and the Gavitt Games (Iowa) into two or three spots.
» Rasmussen said Duke appears ready to pull out of the Battle For Atlantis tourney, which was moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to host its own nonconference event. He said he wasn’t sure if the “Atlantis” event would happen.
» The Big 12 reportedly is also considering moving some conference games to December. That would impact the CU and UNO games with Kansas.
» Rasmussen said nothing with KU has been finalized but added, “I think there is a very good chance that game will be played.”
» As for playing Nebraska, Rasmussen said, “We’ve always liked to play that game. We are having discussions (with NU). We haven't made any final decisions. Everyone is evaluating everything.
“If that game doesn’t happen, it isn’t because Creighton and Nebraska don’t want to play each other. It’s an unusual year. Who knows? It might be a year where Nebraska is your Gavitt Games (Big Ten vs. Big East) opponent.”
Here’s where it might get interesting. Rasmussen said a lot of schools are “keeping options open for later in the season” in case the coronavirus spikes up again and travel is limited.
“Maybe later in the year we play an Omaha (UNO), Nebraska, Iowa or Iowa State,” Rasmussen said.
Why not create an Omaha MTE, a mini-bubble event with local teams from Omaha and around Iowa?
It could tip off the season on Thanksgiving Weekend. Or serve as a terrific Christmas Break tourney or “intermission” event in January.
This year, it would seem you would have a lot of willing parties within driving distance willing to get on a bus and come stay in the downtown Omaha hotels and get a handful of quality games.
We’ve been trying to get this done for years. Now, in the craziest of years, might be the time.
» The Big Ten may have shut off fans from attending football games this fall, but the Big East apparently will let the schools decide.
For now, that would be a “go” for Creighton fans.
“We’d love to fill the building,” Rasmussen said. “We meet with MECA every week. I don’t think we’ll have a full building, but I think we could have as many fans as makes sense for their health and safety.”
» Speaking of MECA, spokesperson Kristyna Engdahl said Omaha is in discussions with the NCAA to hold the volleyball final four at the CHI Health Center next spring. Talks are centering around April of 2021 and Engdahl added that MECA has told the NCAA that the weekend of April 23-25 would be available. Stay tuned.
» Bill Moos has been a very good steward for Nebraska athletics and football in general. He does tend to get a bit fired up. Nothing wrong with that, from a sports writer's view.
But I wish Moos hadn’t voiced complaints about the Huskers’ Big Ten schedule that was released on Saturday.
The Big Ten offers no breaks, from Wisconsin and Ohio State to Northwestern and Indiana. A trip to Ohio State and a visit from Penn State were on the original 2020 schedule. Part of the deal.
Nebraska talked tough and acted bold during the campaign to bring back football. It was a welcome look. But then when football returns, you can’t complain about how it came back. Not a good look.
When Moos was hired, former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany told him, “We need Nebraska to be Nebraska again.” Kevin Warren should want that, too.
But the Huskers are going to have to earn it in the Big Ten, and I believe Nebraskans want to earn it. You don't do that in the boardroom. You do that on the field. You do it at Ohio State.
Now, more than ever, we need football practice. And games.
» One of the really cool things about Scott Frost returning to Nebraska was that it put a spotlight on his parents and their legacy in the state.
We were immediately reminded that Larry and Carol Frost were important athletes and coaches in their own right. Larry was a speedy running back from Malcolm who played for Bob Devaney from 1967-69 and later was head football coach at Wood River High School.
Larry passed away last week and the coach and father was heavy in the thoughts of those around NU football and the state.
Gerrod Lambrecht, the chief of staff for Scott Frost at NU and a former Wood River teammate, said, “I’ll always wonder how my life would have turned out had Larry and Carol not come to Wood River. I remember how much confidence he had in me. Changed the arc of my life.”
It’s a sad time for the Husker head coach, but also a time to be grateful for the last two years, when Larry and Carol attended many football practices. And all that time spent with grandkids. That was a big reason Scott returned to NU.
“Ultimately in that decision-making process, it was incredibly important to Scott that his father had a chance to see him coach the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers,” Lambrecht said.
Did Larry ever say how much pride he had in that?
“He didn’t have to say anything,” Lambrecht said. “It was something I could always see in his face.”
RIP, Larry. Your legacy will live on at Memorial Stadium.
» One more and I’m outta here: BetOnline posted its projected win totals for Big Ten football teams. It has Nebraska at five.
I’ll take the under, as in 4-4.
