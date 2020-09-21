Shatel: A basketball tournament with Creighton, Nebraska, UNO and Iowa? Now is the perfect time

Here’s where it might get interesting. Rasmussen said a lot of schools are “keeping options open for later in the season” in case the coronavirus spikes up again and travel is limited.

“Maybe later in the year we play an Omaha (UNO), Nebraska, Iowa or Iowa State,” Rasmussen said.

Why not create an Omaha MTE, a mini-bubble event with local teams from Omaha and around Iowa?

It could tip off the season on Thanksgiving Weekend. Or serve as a terrific Christmas Break tourney or “intermission” event in January.

This year, it would seem you would have a lot of willing parties within driving distance willing to get on a bus and come stay in the downtown Omaha hotels and get a handful of quality games.

We’ve been trying to get this done for years. Now, in the craziest of years, might be the time.

» The Big Ten may have shut off fans from attending football games this fall, but the Big East apparently will let the schools decide.

For now, that would be a “go” for Creighton fans.