Shatel: A March Madness mailbag on Greg McDermott, Mavs hockey, Husker baseball and more

And UNO is coming off a 3-2 victory over North Dakota on ND’s ice after losing three straight to the Hawks.

There’s something about this team. I’ll pick them to beat DU again and get to the NCHC finals. That might be enough to get them into the NCAA regionals.

» “Who stays and who leaves on Nebrasketball roster? Does Nebraska baseball have a chance at a super regional this season? Does Bo Pelini coach again?” — Regg Carnes.

Okay, Regg sneaked in three questions. Here are the quick takes.

I won’t pretend to guess what Fred Hoiberg has in mind. He’s got some big talent coming in next year’s recruits. But he needs a point guard to run this team. All I know this, the transfer portal is always busy. And will be again.

Too early to say on Nebraska baseball, but that was an impressive bounce-back last weekend. This team has some great young talent. And fire.

What we know is, thanks to the Big Ten’s decision to not play nonconference games, Big Ten teams won’t have good RPIs. There will likely be a short list of Big Ten teams in the NCAA tourney. And they won’t be playing at home.

That said, it looks like it will be fun to watch Nebraska baseball this spring.