Shatel: A March Madness mailbag on Greg McDermott, Mavs hockey, Husker baseball and more

It’s March Madness, which is another way of saying it’s time to answer some reader questions:
» The first comes from Mike Fell, who wonders if history is about to repeat itself.
Fell reminds that it’s the 25th anniversary of Nebraska’s 1995-96 season, one of the most bizarre and memorable in school history.
It was arguably the most talented team with Tyronn Lue, Erick Strickland, Jaron Boone and Terrence Badgett. But things went sideways between the players and coach Danny Nee.
Ah yes, I remember it well.
On Feb. 10, after a loss at Iowa State, the Nebraska players and Nee got into a shouting match in the locker room. Two days later, the Huskers walked out of practice and went to Athletic Director Bill Byrne's office, demanding a change in coaches.
Byrne told them to go back and talk to their coach. Things calmed down. And that team went on to win the NIT championship.
Fell sees a similar situation at Creighton, with arguably the most talented team in CU history at odds with its head coach, Greg McDermott, as the postseason approaches.
“My hope for Creighton is that 25 years later, the Bluejays just loosen up and go play in March and … join the 1996 Huskers as the school’s most successful postseason team in the school’s history.”
That’s a very interesting comparison. It’s not perfect. But while there are some obvious differences, there are some eerie similarities too.
A lot of fans thought Nee and Nebraska’s season were done. He survived. And the players rallied, played for themselves and found a chemistry out of the chaos.
Could it happen with Creighton in the NCAA tourney? Absolutely. We have seen it before — 25 years ago.
Check next Monday. Now that McDermott is back on the bench, we will get a feel for that chemistry this week at the Big East tournament.
In fact, the Jays could make program history this week in New York. Villanova is wounded. UConn is hot and the popular pick. But Creighton has beaten every team in the league.
There’s no reason to believe the Jays couldn’t hang their first Big East tournament banner this year. As Mike Fell reminds us, it’s up to the players.
Thanks, Mike. That brought up some wild memories.
» “Is Greg McDermott in or out?” — Mark Neill.
The return of Creighton’s coach indicates he’s back. There were rumors all weekend that McDermott would resign or retire, and perhaps take a job as an NBA scout. Well, that’s not happening.
Some will say the suspension was too short. Mac should not have coached against Villanova last week. And I wasn’t sure if he would coach in the postseason.
But Bruce Rasmussen, who has spoken with the team, wouldn't have brought the coach back if the players were against it.
And, as I wrote in my Sunday column, I believe this can be a way for Creighton and McDermott to move forward and be better. Again, it’s only the beginning of the work.
» “Is this the year UNO Hockey makes it past the first round of the NCHC playoffs?” — Mavpuck.
The Mavs have never been to the NCHC’s Frozen Faceoff four-team semifinal tournament in St. Paul, Minnesota. And they won’t get there this year — because the entire conference tourney will be played in North Dakota’s arena.
But the stage might be set for history.
UNO has been better than expected in a jumbled pandemic season. They’ve won big moments and big games.
Now they face old nemesis Denver. The Mavs split four games with DU, which is a major accomplishment.
And UNO is coming off a 3-2 victory over North Dakota on ND’s ice after losing three straight to the Hawks.
There’s something about this team. I’ll pick them to beat DU again and get to the NCHC finals. That might be enough to get them into the NCAA regionals.
» “Who stays and who leaves on Nebrasketball roster? Does Nebraska baseball have a chance at a super regional this season? Does Bo Pelini coach again?” — Regg Carnes.
Okay, Regg sneaked in three questions. Here are the quick takes.
I won’t pretend to guess what Fred Hoiberg has in mind. He’s got some big talent coming in next year’s recruits. But he needs a point guard to run this team. All I know this, the transfer portal is always busy. And will be again.
Too early to say on Nebraska baseball, but that was an impressive bounce-back last weekend. This team has some great young talent. And fire.
What we know is, thanks to the Big Ten’s decision to not play nonconference games, Big Ten teams won’t have good RPIs. There will likely be a short list of Big Ten teams in the NCAA tourney. And they won’t be playing at home.
That said, it looks like it will be fun to watch Nebraska baseball this spring.
As for Bo, only Bo knows. Pelini likes to coach. He also likes the money. I don’t think he’s radioactive after the LSU bust. He’ll be back — as a coordinator — if he wants it.
» “If you had to pick a team of (Nebraska basketball) all-staters, would you go with early '80s? Early '90s? Or today’s group?” — Sean Kelly.
Wow, that’s a tough one. Kids today play a different game. And it seems like we always fall into the trap of saying “the most recent is the best.”
Call me old-school, but I’m going with the Big '80s. You had players on the 1982 World-Herald all-state first team who went to Nebraska, Kansas (not counting Cedric Hunter who was a junior that year), Marquette and Duke. Heck, a second-teamer that year ended up in the NBA! And I think their skill level holds up over the eras.
Fortunately, there’s no wrong answer here.
» “Is this Coach Mac’s Woo Pig Sooie moment with team, fans and university?” — Mojo.
Mr. Mojo’s reference is to 2007, when Dana Altman left Creighton for Arkansas. Fans remember him looking uncomfortable doing the “Hog” cheer and he was back at CU the next day.
But it was never the same for Altman, and many CU fans remembered that he “left” them. Altman felt the tension, too, and he left for Oregon in 2010.
I’m not sure the two are comparable. McDermott did not leave Creighton. However, he did cause a level of embarrassment nationally and locally for the school.
The locker room is one thing. Will fans hold a grudge or look at Mac differently? It’s hard to say. Will this shorten his time at CU? Again, hard to say.
If he’s visible around the school and community and makes an earnest effort to make himself better, I think we are a forgiving society.
» One more and I’m outta here: Hunter Sallis, Saint Thomas and the Millard North Mustangs cut down the nets on Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.