Shatel: Are conference tournaments worth the risk of contracting COVID?

“Conference tournament, there’s a lot of things that go into that,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.

“It’s not an ideal time for the teams that are comfortably in the NCAA tournament. For the teams on the bubble trying to get in, they want to play the conference tournament.

“That’s part of it. There’s the television part of it, the finances that go into that. That time of year I would think that’s pretty valuable inventory.”

And after a tough year financially for all schools and leagues, do not underestimate that factor.

But think about the optics for the league if one of its top teams had to bow out of the NCAA tourney because it got COVID at the league tourney.

Question: Would some teams with NCAA tourney résumés choose to opt out of their conference tourney? Perhaps. Most coaches at the top schools don’t like playing in the conference tourneys anyway.

It sounds crazy except nothing is off the wall this year.

I’ve seen an idea floated in the Big 12 of having the first round of the conference tourney played on campus and only sending four teams, or two, to the league tournament.