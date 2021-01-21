Shatel: Are conference tournaments worth the risk of contracting COVID?

Coaches take ‘em one day at a time. Scribes always look ahead. Somebody has got to dream up the storylines.
Here in the pandemic, that can often be a fruitless exercise.
Still, when I saw the NCAA released its tournament dates the other day, something caught my eye. The tournament will start a couple of days later, to offer spacing between the conference tournaments.
Wait.
Are they going to play the conference tournaments this year?
Seems like a risk. Perhaps a big one.
Imagine sending all 10 Big East teams to the heart of the nation’s largest city for four or five days.
The teams are isolated in hotels. Masks everywhere. But it’s New York City. COVID-19 can find its way into hotel lobbies, buses and Madison Square Garden.
This year’s Big East tournament is tentatively scheduled for March 10 through 13. Obviously, COVID could change that.
This year’s NCAA tourney will be played entirely in Indiana. The First Four games have been pushed back from Tuesday and Wednesday to Thursday, March 18.
The tourney’s first-round games were pushed back one day, from Thursday and Friday to Friday and Saturday. The second round will be played Sunday and Monday.
That’s only an adjustment of a few days, not seven or 10.
Now imagine that one of the teams at the Big East or Big 12 or Big Ten tourneys contracts coronavirus while there. One or two cases could pause the program at least a week if not more.
Bye bye, NCAA tournament.
Creighton fans, welcome to your nightmare.
Conference tourneys were originally dreamed up as cash machines. A ready-made party for all fans and vacation money for owners of saloons across from the arena.
When college basketball TV came along, they became popular TV shows.
The problem is that so many of the games are not necessary. The play-in games between the bottom teams at the beginning. And most games involving the top teams who have already earned a ticket to the dance.
In the era of bracketology, they’ve become dramas for teams on the bubble.
But what if a small percentage of fans — if any — are allowed to attend? Would you fly all 10 teams to New York City to play in a mostly empty Garden?
If the NCAA decided that it needed a bubble to ensure safety, why would conference tourneys be a good idea?
These are questions that sports scribes ponder. But the leagues need to be thinking about them, too.
“Conference tournament, there’s a lot of things that go into that,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.
“It’s not an ideal time for the teams that are comfortably in the NCAA tournament. For the teams on the bubble trying to get in, they want to play the conference tournament.
“That’s part of it. There’s the television part of it, the finances that go into that. That time of year I would think that’s pretty valuable inventory.”
And after a tough year financially for all schools and leagues, do not underestimate that factor.
But think about the optics for the league if one of its top teams had to bow out of the NCAA tourney because it got COVID at the league tourney.
Question: Would some teams with NCAA tourney résumés choose to opt out of their conference tourney? Perhaps. Most coaches at the top schools don’t like playing in the conference tourneys anyway.
It sounds crazy except nothing is off the wall this year.
I’ve seen an idea floated in the Big 12 of having the first round of the conference tourney played on campus and only sending four teams, or two, to the league tournament.
That brings back memories. When the Big Eight postseason tournament began in 1977, the first-round games were played on campus. The final four went to Kansas City.
This memory goes back far enough to the days when the Big Eight staged a preseason holiday tournament, with all eight teams in Kansas City after Christmas.
What would you think of that instead of a postseason tourney, Creighton fans? A week in New York after Christmas?
How about you, Husker fans, a trip to Chicago for the holidays (no, not Kansas City)?
The dilemma is real for the Summit League, typically a one-bid conference that sends its tournament champ to the NCAA dance. The Summit already announced this year’s tourney will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with no fans, from March 6 through 9.
That’s a little more wiggle room before the NCAA starts. Good luck, UNO. And all the rest.
The major conferences will likely wait a few more weeks and gauge how the pandemic impacts the sport. But it seems like more games are being canceled each week, not fewer.
A two-week bubble worked for UNO hockey and its conference mates back in December in Omaha. But that does not seem likely for college hoops as we head toward March.
“I’m personally not a big fan of the bubble,” McDermott said. “I don’t think the teams that are getting (COVID) are getting it because of travel.
“We fly on chartered planes, stay in hotels, you’re eating separately so you’re not exposed at all when you’re on the road.
“The virus is hard to figure out. We’ve been fortunate so far and we know that can change any day. That’s why our life is lived from COVID test to COVID test.
“That’s kind of how we operate around here now. Take the test, wait for the results, hope the results are good, play the next game and then you start over with another test the next day.”
One day at a time. The goal is to get to the NCAA tourney as healthy as possible.
This year, though, everyone is on the bubble.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH