Shatel: Breaking down the 5 main issues with NCAA volleyball tournament

2. The NCAA announced that the first two rounds would be streamed on ESPN3 but would not have broadcast teams. This makes no sense.

ESPN made the commitment to show every game on its streaming network. So they can find at least one, if not two, broadcasters to do the games. They might have to work multiple games each day. That's how it went with basketball, too.

If ESPN is running short of folks who know volleyball, we have a number of quality broadcasters in the area who can call a game. Heck, here in volleyball country, there are probably fans with more than sufficient knowledge of the game who would do it for free.

Now, this is not an NCAA thing. This is an ESPN thing. And if you think the NCAA can tell ESPN what to do, that's not how it works. Not at the College World Series. Or the NCAA basketball tournament. Networks run every sporting event except for one — the Masters.

Apparently ESPN is reviewing this situation.

Good idea. The volleyball folks are paying attention.

3. The traveling parties of each team are limited to 27. If this is an issue, again, it's about space in that convention center and it could be remedied by using the multiple facilities in the area.