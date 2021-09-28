Shatel: Can you feel it? That's hype for Creighton and Nebraska basketball

» We’ll never know how much Walter Scott did for the city of Omaha and our emergence as a player in the sports market.

That’s how Scott operated. He was not much for publicity or credit. He was a bottom line businessman and donor. If he believed in something, if he thought an idea had credibility and would help the community, he was in.

I don’t know how many of our sports facilities could have Scott’s name on them, but I would guess it would be most.

When I think back to what Omaha was like when I arrived in 1991 and what we have now, it’s a tribute to vision and money and people taking chances. And Scott was at the head of the line.

» I asked Trev Alberts, the Nebraska A.D., about Scott. When Alberts took over at UNO in 2009, he didn’t know anything about being an A.D. or about Omaha.

But he knew one of his first moves was to meet Scott. Wise move.

“He was among my first meetings back in 2009,” Alberts said. “I met with him every month all 12 years. Sometimes more.

“We became friends. Just a remarkable human being. I am very, very close to my dad. But I also viewed Walter a little bit like a second dad. I never called him Walter. I called him “Mr. Scott.