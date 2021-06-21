Shatel: Changes in college sports, like ruling against NCAA, won't push fans away

“I got timed out because I didn’t punch the square in the picture that had the fourth motorcycle,” Dave wrote. “It was hiding behind a school bus.”

Jim Goeltz wrote about the old books of 10 tickets you could buy for $15 at Rosenblatt Stadium.

“We used to go over to the stadium at 7 a.m.,” he wrote. “We’d get in line under the shade trees and shoot the breeze with old friends.”

Jim would relate to Ken Dudek, who wrote, “I do not have email or a cell phone. I’m using my wife’s email. Both of these devices were heralded as time-saving and simplifying life. I believe the opposite is true and people are held hostage by both. They have to be checked constantly.”

Finally, the last word goes to Yano Mangiameli, who lamented the long wait to get into the stadium on Saturday as fans and ticket-takers alike tried to figure out the process.

“Let me close with the reason we endure,” Yano wrote. “THE BASEBALL IS WORTH IT!”

The digital ticket story is just beginning. This is coming to college football very soon. The sooner that fans, old and young, figure out how this works, the better. Parents and grandparents, hire your kids as consultants.