Shatel: Changes in college sports, like ruling against NCAA, won't push fans away

First downs and second guesses:
The College World Series has always seemed to live in a timeless bubble. But on the day that the U.S. Supreme Court brushed back the NCAA, I had to wonder:
Is how we view our event going to change?
The court ruled unanimously that the NCAA cannot limit the amount of education-related benefits colleges can give athletes.
This could be every bit as significant as the last time the court smacked down the NCAA: in 1985.
That time, the court ruled that the NCAA could not limit the number of times a school could appear on TV.
All that did was transform college sports into a billion-dollar enterprise, changed how and when we watch our games and caused massive realignment based on TV money.
This time? The players stand to gain. But what about the games?
On Monday, I heard hosts on a national college sports radio show say all the recent changes in college sports — transfer portal, expansion of the football playoff and this Supreme Court ruling — will be too much for college sports fans.
They said it would turn them off and drive them away.
No way, I say.
The priority list of college sports fans includes 1. Winning, 2. Having a good time/party, 3. Supporting their favorite school, and 4. Winning.
Those go in no certain order. But they aren’t going away.
What will change is the players’ lives. I’m happy for them. Some of them, with impending NIL legislation, are about to come into some long overdue money.
Easy money.
Allow me to provide an example. In recent months, I was approached with an offer from a sports organization holding a major event in Omaha.
The organization (not the NCAA) apparently noted my 38,000 followers on Twitter. Here was the deal: They would provide me with two tweets to send out to my followers that promoted the sporting event here in town.
For pressing the tweet button twice, I would get $500.
Journalistic ethics provided that I decline the offer.
But here's an example of how many college athletes are going to make their bucks: on social media.
More power to ‘em. But which ones?
Blake Lawrence, the former Nebraska linebacker and co-founder of Opendorse, the company that is serving as broker and consultant in this new industry, says the money won’t always go to the best players.
It might go to the ones with the biggest social media presence. Like the backup quarterback or point guard.
Two things to watch: What will that do to locker room chemistry? And will athletes now put more work into social media than their sports?
On Monday, I looked down at the players from Stanford and Arizona. They can’t imagine what any of this means yet. Nobody can.
As I looked at the coaches, I felt a sympathetic pang. Lord help the poor coach who tries to put social media limits on his players.
Meanwhile, as long as there are food lines and tailgates and great baseball to watch, I don’t think this changes the fans.
But who knows?
Will fans care if players one day are doing commercials or making bucks on social media?
Will Omaha businesses hire out CWS players for promotions during the series?
Will players get paid to tweet from the bench during games?
One thing at a time, please. I’m still trying to figure out digital ticketing.
Speaking of which, here are some of my favorite responses from fans about the CWS digital tickets:
Dave Morrison of Omaha had a hard time getting tickets for Texas-Mississippi State on Ticketmaster. On the website, he was asked to prove that he wasn’t a robot by trying to find the motorcycles in different photos.
“I got timed out because I didn’t punch the square in the picture that had the fourth motorcycle,” Dave wrote. “It was hiding behind a school bus.”
Jim Goeltz wrote about the old books of 10 tickets you could buy for $15 at Rosenblatt Stadium.
“We used to go over to the stadium at 7 a.m.,” he wrote. “We’d get in line under the shade trees and shoot the breeze with old friends.”
Jim would relate to Ken Dudek, who wrote, “I do not have email or a cell phone. I’m using my wife’s email. Both of these devices were heralded as time-saving and simplifying life. I believe the opposite is true and people are held hostage by both. They have to be checked constantly.”
Finally, the last word goes to Yano Mangiameli, who lamented the long wait to get into the stadium on Saturday as fans and ticket-takers alike tried to figure out the process.
“Let me close with the reason we endure,” Yano wrote. “THE BASEBALL IS WORTH IT!”
The digital ticket story is just beginning. This is coming to college football very soon. The sooner that fans, old and young, figure out how this works, the better. Parents and grandparents, hire your kids as consultants.
One more: Last weekend my daughters Sarah and Kate went to the Royals game in Kansas City. They had to buy the parking online before they went. I sent Sarah the tickets via an email link.
It took her all of a few minutes to accept the tickets, go onto Ticketmaster and then purchase the parking online.
Obviously, she’s got her mom’s brains.
Josh Todd, executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission, said he hasn’t met with USA Swimming officials about the future of the Swim Trials. But he said USA Swim was very pleased with the two-week Trials.
“We fully expected other cities to go after the 2024 Trials,” Todd wrote in an email. “USA Swimming knows what they have here.
“Omaha punches above our weight and delivers. We once again set a very high bar of excellence and I’m optimistic we will receive strong backing from the athletes, coaches and fans to return here in 2024 leading up to the Paris Olympics.”
Scott Frost’s comments about the transfer portal were spot on. And those saying Frost shouldn’t comment because he himself was a transfer are missing the point.
Says here that gives him even more authority on the topic.
One more and I’m outta here: The video national anthems at the CWS are well done. And I understand why this year. But I never want them to replace the live versions.
