Shatel: Chucky Hepburn wore his heart on his sleeve in his return to PBA

LINCOLN — We’ve replayed the sweet jumper in our memories. Admired his relentless defense. Watched in awe at his ability to take a game in the palm of his hand and change it like a magic trick.
We are all witnesses to the greatness of Chucky Hepburn.
But this week we saw another dimension to the native son. A huge heart.
Hepburn returned Thursday to Pinnacle Bank Arena, the place where he won one Class A championship and pushed a second into overtime before losing last year.
This time he was wearing Wisconsin red instead of Bellevue West purple and gold. But the thing you noticed most was the heart on his sleeve.
Hepburn hit the first 3-pointer of the game and finished with 13 points to help his Badgers win 73-65.
But nothing in the box score begins to describe the performance Hepburn put on in his homecoming.
What was scheduled to be a game to talk about the player who got away became a different level of lament.
On Monday, Hepburn discovered that a close friend — a brother in many ways — was killed in Omaha.
Vincent Burns, 20, was shot Sunday night outside of Jet Sports Bar and later died.
Burns and Hepburn grew up together on the basketball courts, and the bond became so strong that Greg Hepburn, Chucky’s dad, became Burns' godfather.
Hepburn, already facing an emotional week, didn’t practice Monday.
But he returned Tuesday. And was on the flight to Lincoln on Wednesday.
Those who know Hepburn knew there was no way he wasn’t going to be here. Perhaps even if the game had been played Tuesday night rather than moved two days because of Nebraska’s COVID-19 issues.
“Knowing Chucky, he probably would have wanted to play,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “He’d want to do it because Vince would want him to do it.
“Monday was unimaginable when he found out he passed away. It was much more important to focus on Chucky the person, and basketball was second. He wanted to come back on Tuesday, he was ready to jump back into it. I use the word therapeutic. You step on the court you can kind of block out the distractions and be with people that you really love to be with.”
That’s what Hepburn said. He lost a brother, and leaned on his family. The one in his locker room and the 28 or so family members and friends in the “Hepburn” section behind the bench, including Mom and Dad.
“I have a lot of support around me,” Hepburn said. “My teammates and coach helped me get through it. When you have good support, it helps you focus.”
Hepburn said returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena “felt good. It felt like home.”
It was a low-key return, thanks in part to the 4 p.m. game time and matinee crowd.
When Hepburn was introduced, there was more applause than jeers. The Husker crowd saved those for Badger villain Brad Davison.
Hepburn opened the scoring with a 3-pointer as the shot clock wound down, but nobody was off to the races. This was a grind.
Wisconsin shot 36.8% from the field. Nebraska was slightly better at 40%. Johnny Davis, the All-America candidate and Big Ten player of the year front-runner, was scoreless in the first half and finished with 13 points.
The Badgers took an eight-point halftime lead and held on by making 10 3s and pounding 47 rebounds. Hepburn sat out the last eight minutes of the first half with two fouls.
But every time you looked up, the Bellevue West grad was putting his stamp on this game. A steal and a dunk. A rebound. Diving on the floor to tie up a loose ball. Tipping a ball to a teammate for an open 3. On and on.
It was the quintessential Chucky game, even with all that weight on his shoulders. And the people who put a premium on doing little things and character had a new appreciation for this kid from Nebraska.
In a week about family for Hepburn, he seemed to form a bond with his new family.
“These guys love the game of basketball,” Gard said. “When they get a chance to compete, I think it’s very therapeutic. I finally saw him smile last night at shootaround. It’s a life event you hope you never have to go through.
“As we tell our guys all the time, there are going to be things that happen in life that are going to be way bigger than the game and way bigger than winning or losing or missing a shot. Hopefully you are able to use some of the things you acquired through athletics to help you through more challenging times in life. And also the people and support network you acquire through your time in athletics.”
After the game, Hepburn was the man of the hour. He stayed on court to do a postgame TV interview, then headed to the corner where Greg and Meliza Hepburn waited with open arms for a big family hug. Then came the uncles and friends and an entire Chucky section, wearing red instead of purple.
Oh, that could have been Nebraska red.
It’s such a Husker basketball story the way it went down. Hepburn liked Tim Miles. He liked Fred Hoiberg. He wanted to come to NU. But he connected with Wisconsin and made the commitment as Husker Hoops was going through a coaching change and the vision was uncertain.
Hepburn might be the best high school basketball player I’ve ever seen. He does it all. Mostly, he is a force of nature in any game, willing to do whatever he can to win. He’s a generational Nebraska player who would have been a transformational player at Nebraska.
On Thursday, he was a Nebraska kid who had lost one of his best friends and a brother and was boxing out the pain by playing the game he loved. We know him well. Now even better.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH