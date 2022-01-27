Shatel: Chucky Hepburn wore his heart on his sleeve in his return to PBA

It was the quintessential Chucky game, even with all that weight on his shoulders. And the people who put a premium on doing little things and character had a new appreciation for this kid from Nebraska.

In a week about family for Hepburn, he seemed to form a bond with his new family.

“These guys love the game of basketball,” Gard said. “When they get a chance to compete, I think it’s very therapeutic. I finally saw him smile last night at shootaround. It’s a life event you hope you never have to go through.

“As we tell our guys all the time, there are going to be things that happen in life that are going to be way bigger than the game and way bigger than winning or losing or missing a shot. Hopefully you are able to use some of the things you acquired through athletics to help you through more challenging times in life. And also the people and support network you acquire through your time in athletics.”

After the game, Hepburn was the man of the hour. He stayed on court to do a postgame TV interview, then headed to the corner where Greg and Meliza Hepburn waited with open arms for a big family hug. Then came the uncles and friends and an entire Chucky section, wearing red instead of purple.