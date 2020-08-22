Shatel: College basketball likely can play in a bubble, but could football?

With all this talk about college football in January, I’ve got a better place for my focus.
College basketball.
And Nov. 25.
That’s the day before Thanksgiving, and this year, the last day of the academic fall semester for both Nebraska and Creighton.
And the beginning of nearly two months without students on campuses.
See where I’m going?
I had a conversation with Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen on Friday, and he laid out several scenarios where you could see a college basketball season fitting into the incredibly jumbled 2020-21 sports calendar.
And while I’m not trying to burst anyone’s “bubble,” it seems that Creighton and Nebraska basketball fans have a better chance of seeing their heroes before Husker football fans see their team.
Rasmussen’s thoughts on a basketball season this winter led me to one conclusion: Big Ten winter football looks like more of a campaign to get athletes to stay than something that could be a serious reality.
Here are some thoughts on the topic. And, as Rasmussen reminds, all of it depends on “improved testing and all of us doing the right things.”
1. There are inherent differences between college football and basketball.
For one, numbers. Football has 70 more scholarship players. Basketball also plays more games.
While the college football culture tends to lean on machismo, the college basketball community leans more toward data and science. Also, there’s more unity in college hoops. They all play in the same NCAA tournament. You won’t see individual conferences doing their own thing.
College hoops also has a luxury provided by school administrations, based on the uncertainty of COVID-19.
The fall semester ending at Thanksgiving.
“Our finals end on Thanksgiving weekend,” Rasmussen said. “Now we have from Nov. 25 to Jan. 15 with no one on campus. It gives you a little more ability to control the environment.”
A big hindrance in playing college football is having the players around the other students, and possibly transferring COVID-19 to them after playing games with opponents from other states.
There’s been talk nationally about college basketball skipping the nonconference season and starting in January. For CU, that would mean no trip to Kansas and missing a likely big-time home game against a Big Ten opponent.
But Rasmussen says the extended break gives teams a chance to start the league season early. Perhaps get some key nonconference games in.
“I’ve been part of discussions nationally,” Rasmussen said. “If we get this under control, and if we have more rapid testing in the next three months, I think the goal of everybody is to play the basketball schedule.
“But, if you delay the start by two weeks, to after Thanksgiving, then almost every school has no students on campus for two months.
“I don’t know why you couldn’t have everybody play 10 games between Thanksgiving and Christmas. You grow up in AAU playing three games a day. And if there’s a bubble, you’re not traveling.”
2. The Bubble Concept
The idea of a bubble works for basketball. We’ve seen how with the NBA. With football, not so much.
Omaha has been mentioned as a bubble city for the Big East. Indianapolis would be a bigger bubble. Both would work.
“You could bring all 11 (Big East) teams to Omaha,” Rasmussen said. “Within a couple blocks of the CHI Health Center, you have the Hilton, which has 600 some rooms. A new Marriott with 300 some rooms.
“In the convention center, you could have a number of courts where teams could practice. You bring in TV people, bring in officials. They don’t travel. In addition, we have three facilities on campus within a mile of the CHI Health Center where teams could practice.
“Indianapolis has 7,000 rooms within a block of its convention center. Indianapolis could host a bubble for the Big East, Big Ten and Horizon leagues.”
But wouldn’t having the team and traveling party stay in hotels for two or three weeks cost a bundle?
“The hotels now are looking for people to fill rooms,” Rasmussen said. “You can get a good rate.
“Let’s look at Creighton’s travel during the year. We’ll fly to 10 different locations this year. If you had a bubble in Indianapolis, we’re flying once.
“When we play a Big East schedule, every time we go on the road we stay for two nights. And the hotels are a lot more expensive than they are in Omaha or Indianapolis. It might be less expensive to have a bubble.”
A bubble for college football would seem to be a lot more expensive.
The idea has been floated that would have three indoor stadium bubbles for Big Ten football this January and February: Minneapolis, Detroit and Indianapolis (what happens if there’s Big Ten hoops going on at Lucas Oil Stadium?).
Here’s the problem: To get eight games in, this would have to be a two-month bubble. Football teams play one game a week.
Say you take a traveling party of 60 players, plus the coaches and other personnel, adding up to 80 or 90. Now maybe they double up on rooms. To play four games, that’s 45 rooms for one month.
That’s a lot of moola for athletic departments that are already cutting sports and personnel.
Oh, you’re going to let the teams travel back home? Isn’t that breaking the bubble idea?
Maybe I’m missing something here. But I don’t see how a bubble works for college football. And I don’t see much hope for spring football, as players will opt out to prepare for the NFL draft or save themselves for the fall season.
And will the TV networks have the appetite for it, especially with College Football Commissioner Nick Saban calling it a “JV season.”
It sure seems like an idea to keep Big Ten folks pacified and interested. I guess we’ll see.
But has anyone in the Big Ten considered this?
3. Start college football season on Thanksgiving weekend.
Students will be off campus at most Big Ten schools until second semester. That gives football teams nearly two months to play eight games while having the campus to themselves.
Well, and the basketball teams.
“I’m optimistic that there will be a basketball season,” Rasmussen said. “We have some options. The NCAA tournament could be played in a bubble. The Final Four could be late April or May.
“But everyone has to cooperate. We need everyone to make the commitment. We have three months.
“I don’t think (COVID-19) will go away. I think we’ll have some (medical and testing) advancements.”
The Hope Train rolls on. I bought a ticket for Nov. 25. I’m staying aboard, until we reach a destination, any destination.