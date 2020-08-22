Shatel: College basketball likely can play in a bubble, but could football?

“I’ve been part of discussions nationally,” Rasmussen said. “If we get this under control, and if we have more rapid testing in the next three months, I think the goal of everybody is to play the basketball schedule.

“But, if you delay the start by two weeks, to after Thanksgiving, then almost every school has no students on campus for two months.

“I don’t know why you couldn’t have everybody play 10 games between Thanksgiving and Christmas. You grow up in AAU playing three games a day. And if there’s a bubble, you’re not traveling.”

2. The Bubble Concept

The idea of a bubble works for basketball. We’ve seen how with the NBA. With football, not so much.

Omaha has been mentioned as a bubble city for the Big East. Indianapolis would be a bigger bubble. Both would work.

“You could bring all 11 (Big East) teams to Omaha,” Rasmussen said. “Within a couple blocks of the CHI Health Center, you have the Hilton, which has 600 some rooms. A new Marriott with 300 some rooms.