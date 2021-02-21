Shatel: College sports don't just miss fans — they need them

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s in the heads of every A.D., too.

“That conversation is already happening,” Moos said. “One of the best things that’s ever happened to college athletics is television, and one of the worst things that’s ever happened to college athletics is television.”

That concern is a reason that CU was one of two Big East schools to allow some fans back this season.

“We’re not doing it for financial reasons,” Rasmussen said. “We’re doing it for two reasons.”

One, he said, was to provide a little normalcy for the players.

“Secondly, for our fans,” Rasmussen said.

“In this day and age, when it’s much more convenient to sit in your man cave and watch it on a 90-inch HD TV where you are six steps from your bathroom and seven from your refrigerator.

“You don’t have to mess with parking, you also get replays.

“Getting fans in person has become more challenging, and the more you have your fans not being able to be at an event, the more fragile that relationship is with your fans.”

Translation: They want you back. They NEED you back.