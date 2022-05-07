Shatel: Coming this August — a new world for college sports

If you don’t like change, you might want to find something else to do on Saturdays.

The transfer portal and NIL are just the warning siren. The winds of change are about to blow through college sports like a hurricane.

Where to start? With a seatbelt. Or a bunker.

Last week, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith suggested that the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) break away from the NCAA and govern themselves under the College Football Playoff umbrella.

In other words, the 10 conferences and 130 schools playing upper level Division I football should make their own rules and decide their own fate — organized perhaps by a commissioner at the top of the CFP.

As ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted, “Will happen. Everyone is fed up with the inability to govern.”

Meanwhile, the NCAA created a Transformation Committee that is working on a redefining of Division I. It’s set to be released in August.

This was the NCAA saying to its members, “You think you can do a better job? Go ahead.”

According to leaks from the NCAA Transformation Committee room, the group is coming up with some interesting ways to separate the haves and have nots.

For instance, sports that offer partial scholarships, like baseball, would not have a cap on the number of scholarships offered.

A school could offer as many scholarships as it could afford. For instance, SEC schools could offer 25 or 30 full scholarships in baseball.

Any chance the Big 12 or Big West could match that?

Also, there would be no limit to the number of full-time coaches in any sport. Nebraska could have 25 coaches on its football sideline.

Alabama would probably have 50.

How many full-time basketball assistants and analysts would Bill Self want at Kansas? Pick a number. How many could Big East schools afford? Pick a lower number.

Other concepts discussed: expanding direct payments from schools to athletes, reconfiguring the recruiting calendar and installing closed periods for the transfer portal.

Forget the portal. The biggest transfer going on here is the one of power.

When the NCAA’s Transformation Committee rocks the college sports world this fall, it will do so with one goal in mind.

The conferences will be in charge.

Well, that is, the power conferences.

What we’re witnessing is history, the unceremonious fall of the NCAA as a once-proud dynasty.

There was a time when the NCAA was feared, if not always revered. It carried a cache similar to the FBI. Or IRS. When the ruthless and sanctimonious NCAA spoke, or came to your campus, knees knocked.

But by its own lack of action and foresight — not arrogance — the NCAA is a shell of the powerful behemoth the rigid Walter Byers created.

Ironically, this happened because the NCAA itself got scared: from the threat of antitrust litigation. As the world changed and athletes became empowered, the NCAA’s system was a house of cards.

The Supreme Court threw the knockout punch in 2021, declaring the NCAA in violation of antitrust laws.

The response was to throw up its collective hands when the portal and NIL came calling. If the schools wanted it, they could deal with it.

That’s exactly what’s going to happen.

The new world that the NCAA Transformation Committee figures to create will be one where the conferences hold the power.

But don't mistake that for uniformity.

Leagues like the Big Ten will create their own rules and minimum standards, based on what the members decide is best. If they can all agree.

And that figures to be different from what the SEC decides. Or the Big 12. And Mountain West. And on down the line.

Now, consider the economic disparity about to hit the college landscape.

The Big Ten is working on a new TV/media rights contract (for 2023) that is estimated to reach more than $1 billion. That works out to around $71 million per Big Ten school annually — and that doesn’t include the other conference revenues.

Remember that the SEC will soon be in that ballpark, and we’re not far from a world in which the Big Ten and SEC schools rake in about $80 million per year. Per school.

Power Five? Power Two.

College sports industry insiders estimate that the pecking order will be the Big Ten and SEC, with the ACC/Pac-12/Big 12 a few rungs down, and then everyone else far below.

It’s not hard to see that soon the SEC and Big Ten will have the most money and the most everything, best coaches, players, etc.

That means if the SEC wants to have 35 baseball scholarships, it’s done. Or the Big Ten wants to have a football staff of 25 coaches, or 15 on a basketball bench, it’s done.

How many scholarships does a baseball team need? One college baseball coach told me that 20 would just take care of the pitching staff.

Will a future College World Series have two divisions: One for schools with 20 scholarships and over and the other 20 and under?

Of course, with Title IX, what conferences do for the men will have to be done for the women.

Now, consider the leagues that either don’t have big-time football money or no football at all.

If Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman is watching the power leagues load up, what does she tell her athletic directors?

Do leagues like the Big East or Mountain West have to decide which sports they want to try to be competitive in?

Thank goodness for the NCAA basketball tournament. We can all agree that everyone likes the great American sporting event the way it is, right?

Right?

What happens when the top football leagues decide they want to take the cap off of football and basketball scholarships?

Or they decide they want a bigger piece of the NCAA tournament revenue pie? And more bids?

How about we let the smaller conferences, like the Summit League, enter a play-in tournament instead of getting an automatic bid?

Now you see why first-year UNO athletic director Adrian Dowell says he doesn’t get much sleep these days.

Playing for NCAA Division I championships is the stuff Maverick dreams are made of. But what happens when the big boys change the rules and make that access harder?

Using basic economics as a guide, it doesn’t take much to see NCAA Division I — with its 350-plus members — dividing into two, three or more divisions with minimal standards.

Maybe schools move up and down based on their ability to meet those standards.

The big boys, the football boys, have always craved more power. Always wanted to decide their own fate. Always hated that they were playing by the same rules as the little guys.

Now, thanks to the NCAA, they are in position to take and keep taking.

The question is, how much is enough? And how much do the big boys care about the little guy?

Are we headed for separate NCAA basketball tournaments? Two different college football championships?

Will anyone yearn for the days when the NCAA, with all its flaws, was in control and the games had competitive guardrails in place?

There are so many questions, but if you read the tea leaves, you expect the NCAA Transformation Committee will live up to its name in August.

In the meantime, have a good summer. Enjoy the Saturdays.

