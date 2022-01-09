Shatel: Expanding College Football Playoff could breathe much needed life into the sport

Enough already. Let’s settle this once and for all.
The best conference in college football is Alabama.
Which would make Nick Saban the commissioner of college football.
Hmmm. Not a bad idea.
That is, having the Alabama legend preoccupied with running college football, rather than holding it hostage.
‘Bama will play Georgia for the national championship Monday night, and there’s not exactly a lot of buzz. More like zzzzz.
This is the sixth time in the eight years of the College Football Playoff that Alabama has played for the national title.
Saban is going for his eighth overall national championship, and seventh since he arrived at ’Bama 15 years ago this month.
It’s terrific for Tide fans. Not so much for college football.
Saban’s Alabama is the greatest dynasty in college football history. The only comparison in college sports would be John Wooden and UCLA.
Wooden won 10 NCAA championships from 1964-75. There was no one close. Whenever the Bruins lost a game, it made a national headline.
When they lost a Final Four game, like in 1974 to NC State, it was epic.
Wooden’s UCLA lifted up college basketball. It set an incredible, unreachable standard of talent and execution.
What it wasn’t was riveting TV.
The sport of college basketball didn’t emerge from Wooden’s shadow until 1979, when a pair of superstars, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, played for the title. From the common-man burgs of Michigan State and Indiana State.
A few years later, college basketball boomed, riding the wings of cable TV but also iconic Cinderella stories by NC State and Villanova. When fans found out that their school could win a national title, too, in a wild tournament setting, the sport took off.
College football could use some of that right now.
In the seven CFP championship games, we were treated to Alabama vs. Clemson three times. This will be the second Alabama-Georgia tilt.
Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Ohio State have made the playoff a handful of times. Oregon, LSU, Michigan State, Washington, Michigan and Cincinnati made cameos.
The sport needs new blood. Just as college hoops did when Wooden retired at the age of 64.
Saban is 70 and will try to become the oldest coach to win a college football national title. Observers close to Saban say he acts younger than ever.
Is Saban, whose birthday is Halloween, a vampire?
He’s sucking the life out of college football. And the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame A.D. Jack Swarbrick need to do something.
Like expanding the playoff to 12 teams.
That won’t mean a parade of new champs. You could expand the playoff to 36 and we’d probably still get Saban and his leather jacket in the end.
But it would mean hope. It would mean a crop of teams that may be national title-caliber would be in the conversation.
More contenders, more teams with a chance, means a more compelling regular season. More reasons to watch. More big games.
But as the commissioners meet this weekend to discuss playoff expansion, there appears to be little hope.
The commissioners can’t agree on the number of automatic qualifiers in a 12-team field. Some reportedly want to slow the process until their league media rights deals are negotiated in 2025.
The current four-team playoff structure is under contract until 2026. The longer they put it off, the more likely the current setup will go four more years.
Blame it on the SEC. That is, SEC fatigue. SEC envy.
The SEC likes to pound its chest and proclaim its greatness. Who cares?
There’s a theory that a lot of commissioners are mad at the SEC for taking in Oklahoma and Texas last summer behind everyone’s back. Did it have to ask permission?
The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 were so put off that they formed “The Alliance,” a partnership in which the three leagues would schedule one another and vote the same way on strategic matters.
In other words, gang up on the SEC.
The Alliance was a lame, petty playground move, and not good for college football. What the sport needs is for all of the major conferences to get together and run the sport.
The NCAA has no desire. It ducked out the back door on hot-button issues such as NIL and the transfer portal.
The game needs structure. Badly. It’s the wild west now. If a guy like Jim Harbaugh leaves a Big Ten champion, he’s not just running to the NFL, he’s running from the madness that is big-time college football.
Coaches don’t just have recruiting year round. They now have the transfer portal year round.
Meanwhile, NIL figures into both and has added a third dimension of competition.
The conferences have the power to set their own guidelines. Put specific dates on transfers. If the NIL gets out of whack, put in restrictions.
The rich always get richer in college football. But if the playoff field expands to 12, that expands the contenders to the Top 25.
Suddenly, there’s more transfers, more NIL and more hope to go around. And more interest nationally.
Of course, what the sport really needs is someone to run it. Someone with experience, wisdom and an iron fist.
What do you say, Nick?
