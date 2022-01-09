Shatel: Expanding College Football Playoff could breathe much needed life into the sport

Saban is 70 and will try to become the oldest coach to win a college football national title. Observers close to Saban say he acts younger than ever.

Is Saban, whose birthday is Halloween, a vampire?

He’s sucking the life out of college football. And the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame A.D. Jack Swarbrick need to do something.

Like expanding the playoff to 12 teams.

That won’t mean a parade of new champs. You could expand the playoff to 36 and we’d probably still get Saban and his leather jacket in the end.

But it would mean hope. It would mean a crop of teams that may be national title-caliber would be in the conversation.

More contenders, more teams with a chance, means a more compelling regular season. More reasons to watch. More big games.

But as the commissioners meet this weekend to discuss playoff expansion, there appears to be little hope.

The commissioners can’t agree on the number of automatic qualifiers in a 12-team field. Some reportedly want to slow the process until their league media rights deals are negotiated in 2025.