People say Fran McCaffery comes off like a bore. A bully.

What he needs is a good joke writer.

Maybe the Iowa basketball coach can get his good friend Fred Hoiberg to tell him some Johnny Orr stories.

Hoiberg played for Orr at Iowa State back when Orr was winning games and hearts. Oh, Johnny could whip the referees all right. But people were too busy laughing to notice.

Somewhere, there’s a lesson in there for Coach Fran.

“It was a different era,” said Hoiberg, the Nebraska coach whose Huskers play at Iowa on Sunday. “There wasn’t a camera on you at all times.

“My favorite picture of Johnny is when he’s sitting on the bench at Carver-Hawkeye and he’s flipping off the crowd. If he did that today, he’d be suspended for a year.”

Okay, forget that one, Fran.

On Sunday McCaffery will try to win 20 games for the ninth time in 13 seasons at Iowa. The Hawkeyes are coming off two incredible wins, including a beatdown of Indiana at Assembly Hall, and could finish second in the Big Ten.

But these days when you think of Iowa, you think of McCaffery.

The Stare Down.

A week ago, during a time out with his team down to Michigan State, Coach Fran didn’t talk to his team. He went over and stood directly in front of a referee and stared directly at him without saying a word.

This went on for a few moments until an assistant coach pulled the head coach away and back to the huddle.

The pundits on social media, of course, lost their collective mind. McCaffery was called a “freak” among other things.

Yawn.

Yes, McCaffery occasionally stomps and blows his stack and has to be held back by an assistant or three.

But if McCaffery really wants to get the officials’ attention, he should take a page out of Billy Tubbs’ playbook.

The late, great Oklahoma basketball coach was a noted comedian with a needle for all zebra stripes. During the game of the year against Missouri in 1989, the OU crowd threw cups and coins on the floor to protest a call.

Tubbs grabbed the public address mike and said, “regardless of how terrible the officiating is, do not throw stuff on the floor.”

The coach got a T. His team went on to win. And everyone got a laugh.

Think entertainment, Fran.

The late, great Orr was the master entertainer. He entered Hilton Coliseum waving and pumping his fist to the Cyclone band playing the theme from the “Tonight Show (Here’s Johnny!).”

Orr cracked wise so much that you sometimes laughed before he said a word.

With that raspy voice, he called everyone “Coach” and his favorite phrase was “Woo-ee, Coach.” Everyone, the fans, the media, loved Johnny. He made us laugh.

I seem to remember a couple of times when a referee smirked while Johnny was giving him hell.

There was a time at the Big Eight tournament where Iowa State lost a tough one when one of its best players suffered a leg injury.

At the post-game news conference, Orr talked about the injury and the loss and a late call that didn’t go their way and said, “I wish that official would have hurt his leg.”

The writers chuckled.

Norm Stewart gave the stink eye to his share of refs. But during one Missouri game, when the ball rolled over to the MU bench, Stewart picked it up and the former baseball pitcher fired a fast ball at the ref.

He caught it, lucky for him.

Another time I happened to be sitting near the Missouri bench during a Big Eight tournament game. The Tigers were getting drummed.

Stewart called the referee over and said, “Give me a technical.” The ref said, “What?” Norm repeated the request.

They argued for a minute and finally the referee shrugged and gave him a technical. Then Stewart stomped around and got his team fired up. They went on to win.

Maybe the key is to keep them off-balance.

Husker fans certainly know the drill. Former NU coach Danny Nee was a marine who treated refs like he was the drill sergeant. He saved a few of his four-letter favorites for coaches like Stewart, too.

And older Husker fans still remember the time coach Joe Cipriano was trying to get the officials’ attention. Back then, each game began with a school official shooting off a starter’s pistol.

When the refs kept ignoring him, Coach Cip grabbed the starter’s pistol and fired it into the air. The whole arena hushed.

Wonder how that would go over today?

The message here is that coaches have been baiting refs and acting up for decades. And nobody did it like Bob Knight, who was once so mad at a ref he rearranged the chairs on his bench.

It comes with the territory. Football coaches rarely act this way. They are too far from the camera and crowd eye.

Basketball coaches are constantly in the spotlight. They treat the game like they are actors, entertainers.

Say, where have all the entertainers gone?

It’s hard to find the characters, the show men in college basketball. The Al McGuire’s and Jim Valvano’s and Rollie Massimino’s.

Now most coaches are like the cool and reserved Hoiberg. When they raise their blood pressure, it seems out of character.

“You look at that group of Big Eight coaches back then,” Hoiberg said. “Norm Stewart, Billy Tubbs, Johnny, Eddie Sutton, Larry Brown Danny here at Nebraska.

“Those coaches had so much personality. It was such a fun era. I remember hearing the “Sit Down Norm” chants the whole game at Hilton Coliseum.

“I spoke at a Johnny Orr roast. Billy Tubbs was there. It was absolutely hilarious how those guys ribbed each other. Back then, they’d go to dinner the night before games.

“You just don’t have that anymore. Maybe social media has taken all that away from us unfortunately.”

That helps McCaffery stand out more. And like most of the old characters, he’s different from the guy you see on TV. So says Hoiberg.

“I know Fran well,” Hoiberg said. “Fran went to Iowa the same year I went to Iowa State (2010). We had five years in a very big rivalry game. I always enjoyed those times.

“He’s a phenomenal coach. We know his family well. His wife and my wife spent time together.

"We were part of a Coaches Vs. Cancer event every year in Iowa. I still see him every year in Las Vegas (recruiting). It’s wonderful what he’s doing there. He’s a great basketball coach.”

His act could use some new material, though.

