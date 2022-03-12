Shatel: From Nebraska to NCAA, Chucky Hepburn and Hunter Sallis are still chasing titles

Chucky and Hunter. Hunter and Chucky.

They’ve been connected forever, it seems, joined at the hoop. Played on youth teams in Omaha since fifth grade. Became friends. And competitors.

They took turns beating each other for the Nebraska Class A state title. Chucky Hepburn and Bellevue West in 2020. Hunter Sallis and Millard North in 2021.

A couple of weeks ago, Hepburn hit a buzzer-beating 3-point bank shot to beat Purdue on ESPN. Some 1,600 miles away, in Spokane, Washington, Jessica Haynes-Livingston wasn’t surprised.

“Of course Chucky hit that shot,” said Haynes-Livingston, Sallis’ mother. “I’ve been watching that since fifth grade.”

The story could take its most interesting turn on Sunday, when the NCAA men’s tournament bracket is released.

Sallis’ Gonzaga Bulldogs are the projected overall No. 1 seed in the tournament and a favorite to make the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans.

Hepburn’s Wisconsin Badgers are projected to be a No. 3 seed.

Will the NCAA Basketball Committee put the Zags and Badgers in the same bracket? The same path to New Orleans?

Bracketology projections at ESPN.com and CBSSports.com say it’s unlikely. They have Gonzaga as the No. 1 seed in the West, the Badgers No. 3 in the Midwest.

That makes sense. But who knows?

If that is how the bracket unfolds, the West and Midwest winners would not meet until the NCAA championship game.

Imagine that. One year ago they played for the Class A state title.

Has there ever been a Nebraska kid who won a state title and an NCAA title in basketball?

Sallis has the best shot. He joined a Gonzaga team that lost the national title game last year to Baylor and has been on a mission all season to get back.

Hepburn joined a Badger club that was picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten and won a share of the league title. As a freshman starting point guard, he helped steer the resurgence.

They both have NIL deals. They have both popular T-shirts designed in their images. Both are recognized wherever they go. That hasn’t changed.

But their first years in college hoops have been two different experiences.

Sallis is the third man off the bench for Mark Few’s team. The eighth man. He signed up for something that was bigger than maybe he imagined.

“The goals here are to win the national championship,” said Thad Livingston, Sallis’ stepfather. “Things get in the fast lane really quick here.”

Livingston, a Nebraska native, was the longtime sports editor of The Omaha World-Herald. Last year, he married Haynes-Livingston, and together they followed Hunter to Spokane.

Livingston, a former basketball player and huge hoops fan, can’t believe the world of Zags Basketball sometimes.

“It’s the basketball version of Nebraska football,” Livingston said.

“The kids are celebrities here. Everyone wants a piece of them. The fans travel. You can’t drive down the street or to the airport without seeing a Gonzaga kid on a billboard.

“The people here adopt these guys and they just love them. Hunter has an NIL agreement. There’s a guy who made T-shirts, one of Hunter’s hair. Jessica wears that shirt around. Everyone sees her and says, 'Do you know that kid?’

“She says, 'Yes, I’m his mother.'"

Zags fans know Sallis as the defense guy. The burst of energy off the bench.

He was the man at Millard North. But Sallis is a cog in the Zags’ brilliant machine. He played in all 29 games. But he’s the third man off the bench, averaging 14.4 minutes and 4.4 points.

He’s had two games in double-digit scoring. His high was 16 points — back on Nov. 15.

That part has been frustrating, Livingston said. But there’s solace in knowing he’s not alone. This is what he signed up for.

“They’ve got two 6-10 four-star guys who don’t even get their warmups off,” Livingston said.

“Every kid wants to play. Every one of them is good. They’ve all waited their turn. Some of those guys who are starting this year were getting 10 minutes last year.

“The kids are smart. They like each other. They play hard, they play fast, they share the ball. They play the percentages, don’t take a shot unless it’s a good one. They play really hard defense.”

Sallis has become a role player. And he’s taken it to heart.

“He’s carved out a role where he’s a defensive menace,” Livingston said. “He has long arms, he’s quick. The fans like it. If they aren’t going to let him score, then he said I’m going to be a pain in the butt to whoever I’m guarding.

“His job is to be on the other team’s best guard and change the momentum of the game. With defense. His role is to make (Drew) Timme and Chet (Holmgren) and the other guards get shots. That’s how you win basketball games.”

If the Zags played Wisconsin, Sallis might be on his old pal Chucky.

Hepburn has started all 31 games at point guard. He’s been steady and consistent, gritty and a terrific defender. His job: Get the ball to Big Ten player of the year Johnny Davis and Brad Davison.

And while Hepburn has shot 39% from the field, he’s also made the second-most 3-pointers (38) on the team.

You don’t win the Big Ten without a good point guard. The Badgers found out early they had one.

“It’s been a delightful surprise for me,” said Greg Hepburn, Chucky’s father.

“For Chucky, it’s been a year of progress, understanding the strength and speed of the game. I always chuckled when I heard commentators say he’s starting to develop his offensive game.

“He had the offensive skills. It was about getting confident and settling in.”

It’s been a year of adjustment for Hepburn, to a bigger, faster game, and at times he makes it look easy. It hasn’t been.

“He’s prepared for this since high school,” Greg Hepburn said. “Lifting weights, watching his diet. He got stronger, not necessarily bigger.

“Stabilize the offensive attack but neutralize the other team’s attack, too. He’s had some tough matchups in the Big Ten. Every night it’s been a battle for him, and he’s stepped up to the battle.”

Eventually, Hepburn became known for more than the blonde streak in his hair.

“He didn’t have the streak in Omaha,” his dad said. “He had a patch highlighted. When he left, he decided to make it a full streak.

“Then his hair grew out and he ended up getting that streak cut out. Now it’s a patch. Actually, a red patch.

“Everybody knew him from that. And then after he became more confident on the court, people became familiar with just the player.”

The shot against Purdue inspired a T-shirt titled "The Chucky Special."

It was a shot heard all the way to Spokane.

Likewise, the Hepburns have followed Sallis and Gonzaga games. Meanwhile, Chucky and Hunter have exchanged texts whenever possible, and kept up on each other’s progress.

On Sunday night, they might even sneak a peek to see where the other is in the NCAA bracket. You know, just in case.

“That would be fantastic,” Greg Hepburn said. “They have been playing together or against each other for a long time.

“Their paths are going to cross. That’s just the fun part of it.”

