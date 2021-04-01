Shatel: From the Big Eight to the Final Four, congrats to Roy Williams on an epic career

He had some memorable battles with Danny Nee at Nebraska. The 1992 overtime game was a classic.

Williams ranks as the third winningest coach in KU history, behind Phog Allen and Bill Self. He never did get that national title. But he’s still a popular KU legend for many, and that’s saying something. Because Williams left Kansas.

North Carolina and Dean Smith made a run at Williams in 2000. Williams was torn. He had built his Carolina in Lawrence. But Smith was like a father calling him home. He agonized over the decision.

And said no.

Three years later, Smith called again. And he couldn’t say no again.

Williams would win 485 games in Chapel Hill, with three national titles. One more than his mentor. Dean Smith will always be the king of Carolina.

But Williams carved his own legend. At North Carolina. And Kansas. Both blue blood programs of college basketball.

Has any other coach ever done that?

Every coach wants to go forever. But at some point it’s time to say goodbye. Williams had his only losing season last year. This year ended with a blowout loss in the NCAA tourney.