Shatel: From the Big Eight to the Final Four, congrats to Roy Williams on an epic career

Well, I see the Gerry Faust of basketball is finally walking away.
He only lasted 33 years.
Of course, I’m referring to Roy Williams, the college basketball coaching icon who announced his retirement from North Carolina on Thursday.
That’s 903 wins, three national titles and a Hall of Fame career later for old Gerry.
Who? Our younger audience may not remember Gerry Faust, the Cincinnati high school football coach who was hired to coach Notre Dame football in the early 1980s. It didn’t work. Faust was overwhelmed.
Now go back to the summer of 1988.
The Kansas Jayhawks had just won the NCAA title in Kansas City. Danny Manning and the Miracles. Coach Larry Brown, the career nomad, said he was staying at KU. Until he left in late June for the San Antonio Spurs.
Well, it seemed the NCAA uncovered one of the miracles. A month later, KU was hit with sanctions. There would be no NCAA title defense in 1989.
I was in charge of the coaching search for the Kansas City Star. KU is an attractive job, right? Candidates lined up down Massachusetts Street in Lawrence.
Not this time. The NCAA sanctions, plus having to follow Brown’s title without Manning, made it radioactive.
Ohio State’s Gary Williams turned it down. So did Charlie Spoonhour at Southwest Missouri. And others.
Then KU A.D. Bob Frederick called for help from an old alum, North Carolina coach Dean Smith.
Dean wasn’t coming. But he suggested his top assistant, a guy named Roy.
The initial reaction around KU was shock. And some anger. One big cigar booster from Wichita was quoted as saying, “We just hired Gerry Faust.”
On a late summer’s day in a ballroom of the Lawrence Holiday Inn, a few hundred people crammed in to meet the new coach.
He seemed friendly. Had a North Carolina drawl. Said something about loyalty, and how he’d had the same wife and set of golf clubs forever. The crowd laughed.
Then the season started.
I covered the first practice on Oct. 15. I’ll never forget the sight of the defending national champions, bent over behind the base line, throwing up.
The new guy was getting them in shape.
That first year wasn’t easy. Manning’s supporting cast of role players had to learn to win without him. Williams squeezed a 19-12 season out of them, with a 6-8 record in the Big Eight, good for sixth.
A couple games gave everyone a hint about the new coach.
In a lopsided loss at Missouri, Williams was down to seven players. At one point, Williams and one of the Missouri starters began barking at each other.
Apparently the Mizzou player told Williams to get some other players in the game. Roy yelled back, “I don’t have anybody.”
After the game, Williams made a surprise appearance outside the Missouri locker room. He and the Tiger apologized to each other and shook hands.
Then there was a mid-season game at Duke, set up by CBS. On a snowy day at Cameron Indoor Fieldhouse, Danny Ferry and Co. ran the former Carolina coach out of the building. The Dookies crowd blasted Williams.
I remember thinking, “I bet Williams wished he hadn’t taken this job.”
Two years later, he was playing Duke in the national championship game in Indianapolis.
Williams was an incredible hire for KU. He won 418 games there, with nine conference titles and four Final Four appearances.
He was polite. He had southern charm. He would cry after some losses. He was fiery. He could get angry but the saltiest thing out of his mouth was “Dadgum.”
His teams played hard and smart, tough-as-nails defense but also beautiful offense. He loved to recruit the state of Iowa. Kirk Hinrich, Nick Collision and Raef LaFrentz are all-time Jayhawks.
He had some memorable battles with Danny Nee at Nebraska. The 1992 overtime game was a classic.
Williams ranks as the third winningest coach in KU history, behind Phog Allen and Bill Self. He never did get that national title. But he’s still a popular KU legend for many, and that’s saying something. Because Williams left Kansas.
North Carolina and Dean Smith made a run at Williams in 2000. Williams was torn. He had built his Carolina in Lawrence. But Smith was like a father calling him home. He agonized over the decision.
And said no.
Three years later, Smith called again. And he couldn’t say no again.
Williams would win 485 games in Chapel Hill, with three national titles. One more than his mentor. Dean Smith will always be the king of Carolina.
But Williams carved his own legend. At North Carolina. And Kansas. Both blue blood programs of college basketball.
Has any other coach ever done that?
Every coach wants to go forever. But at some point it’s time to say goodbye. Williams had his only losing season last year. This year ended with a blowout loss in the NCAA tourney.
He’s 70. Like most coaches of a different era, the transfer portal doesn’t make sense. The Name, Image and Likeness rules will also change the game for coaches.
It was time.
My favorite memory of Williams is not much of a story. But it's how I'll remember him.
After I moved to Omaha, we kept in touch through the Nebraska-KU games. We caught up when he came to the College World Series to follow Carolina.
Back in 2014, at the NCAA Final Four in Dallas, I was there to follow Creighton star Doug McDermott as he collected several national player of the year awards. One was at the National Association of Basketball Coaches dinner.
The venue was packed. And locked. I got there late and couldn’t get in.
Suddenly, there was Williams, off in the distance walking in the hall. He saw me and came all the way outside to let me in.
That’s Roy Williams. Hall of Fame legend at two impossibly tough places to coach. A guy with the same wife and golf clubs. And a coach who remembered a scribe from 30 years ago.
Congrats on an epic career, Roy. Somewhere, I hope that KU booster is applauding.