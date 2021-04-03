Shatel: Get ready for a bubble-wrapped 10 days of NCAA volleyball

Nebraska’s large media contingent will watch Husker matches just like the fans: on ESPN3 or ESPNU until the final three rounds. Media are not allowed in the building until the regional final. And all interviews will be done on Zoom.

If you have a question, please press the “raise hand” button.

NU coach John Cook said he “raised hell” with the NCAA about the flooring used for the matches.

His preference is for Taraflex floors, and that type of floor from NU, CU and UNO will be used.

Teams will not be confined to their hotels as tightly as the NCAA basketball teams, which were basically locked into their quarters.

“We’ll be able to go out and walk around, sit in a park,” Cook said.

“I talked to Fred (Hoiberg, NU men’s basketball coach) about it and he said he thought a reason why the Big Ten struggled so much in the tournament was that they played their conference tournament in Indy.

“They never left when the NCAA tournament started. You have to stay in your rooms. Eventually you just turn into zombies.”