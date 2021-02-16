Shatel: Hoiberg's Huskers are fighters. We'll see if they can become consistent winners

We’re all in this together. So light up the fireplace, put some Red Ale Chili on the stove and let’s get through this with another Twitter Q and A:
“How about the Fighting Hoibergs?” — Justin V.
This weekend I found myself warming up to Fred Hoiberg’s program, pun intended. And it all started with the coach throwing his mask.
Maybe it’s my fault because part of me still can’t believe Hoiberg is coaching Husker hoops. How invested is he? And is this just a stop along the way to somewhere else?
Part of it, too, is that Hoiberg is just so even-keel cool. Never shows emotions. Unflappable. Not a flap in sight. Some emotion would be nice.
Then came Friday night. The great effort against Illinois. The debacle that was the last play of regulation.
Hoiberg throwing down his mask and barking at his players showed a level of frustration coming out. But it was more.
I saw a competitor. I saw a coach embarrassed by 25 straight conference losses. Mad as hell and not going to take it anymore. I saw a coach who wants to win.
Now. At Nebraska.
At some point, teams always get back to emulating their coaches. The way the Huskers responded Sunday at Penn State — and have played since coming back from their COVID-19 pause — tells me something about the team and their coach.
They are fighters. They may not always play smart, but they have considerable guts. They may be the gang that can’t shoot straight, but they are going to keep coming.
They are a team of characters. But they may be building character.
Mired in last place in the Big Ten and armed with COVID-19 as an excuse, the Huskers instead are playing their best — including a buy-in to inspiring defense.
Yes, it was Penn State. But it was also Illinois.
This looked like a lost season. But there may be something happening here, something that doesn’t necessarily win games now but something that they can carry into next season, when more talent arrives.
It’s too early to say what that might be, but it has the look of a team forming a bond through tough times, a team showing itself that it cares.
Nebraska may not win another Big Ten game this season, but it won’t be for lack of trying or caring. For the second-year coach and the second wave of transfers he brought in, there appears to be some investing going on.
We’ll see. All I know is there were times this year when the Huskers were hard to watch. Now I can’t stop watching.
“Teddy Allen. Yea or nay?” — A. Smith
Yea, as a role player and a guy who can get you a basket or foul driving to the hoop. Allen has shown some growth lately, more discipline. But nay as a guy who has to take over a game or carry the team. He’s not that guy. That said, he came in clutch at Penn State.
“What are your thoughts on Columbus Day?” — Omaha Ben
I think it is best spent at Glur’s Tavern.
“Are fellow members of the media hypocrites or just dense when they write multiple articles about Nebraska (football) being forever irrelevant nationally just to get readers. Do they really not understand how ironic and idiotic those two things are?” — Nick Wischmeier
What exactly is relevance in college football? Is it selling the most gear? Is it being on TV the most (every team is on TV now)?
Is it making the College Football Playoff? Because that would mean only a handful of programs are relevant.
Here’s what I know: Nebraska is a blue blood. When the media take shots at NU, they have not been forgotten. If that’s relevance, whatever.
Nebraska will be back in the right conversation when it starts winning on a consistent basis. For now, the only relevance NU needs to focus on is in the Big Ten West.
“More conference wins this year — Nebrasketball or Nebraska football?” — Jeff Peterson
Well, there are only six Big Ten games left for Husker hoops: two at Maryland, at Illinois and Northwestern and Purdue and Rutgers at home.
Scott Frost’s team has Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State as crossovers to go with the West. And Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern at home.
I could see two more hoops wins. For football, I don’t know who’s playing running back or wide receiver or what Adrian Martinez is going to do for a senior year.
Yikes. I’ll take football. But I won’t bet my money on it. Yours, maybe.
“Who are three individuals you would put in the baseball HOF right now?” — Huskers Gameday
I’ll give you four: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Todd Helton and Curt Schilling.
Oh, and if he were eligible, Peter Edward Rose.
“Is Markese Stepp eligible to play immediately or does he have to sit out a year?” — Jason
Great question. Ask the NCAA. It will have to grant Stepp a waiver to play next season or pass a pending one-time transfer rule. It’s anybody’s guess when or if either of those will happen before the fall.
“Will we be able to go to baseball games?” — Darrell Peterson
I believe the Storm Chasers, Creighton and UNO will allow some fans. A percentage based on what local health officials deem is appropriate.
Nebraska? Gee, are we sure the Big Ten is having a baseball season?
If and when the schedule comes out, I expect the Big Ten to say no to fans — as it did with football and basketball. I wish the Big Ten would follow other leagues and allow each school to have fans based on guidelines from local health departments.
At this point, I’d settle for a schedule.
“Did you ever play any of the sports you report on? Sometimes I wonder!” — Zeke74
Me, too, Zeke. I played all the sports growing up.
Third base, but couldn’t hit the curve — or the fastball.
Center in eighth-grade football until I got pancaked by a linebacker. And decided I’d rather eat pancakes. Football is a sport for boys who like to run into things. That was never me.
I then retired to my driveway hoop, where I spent every day working on my Dave DeBusschere jumper. Played ninth and 10th grade hoops, then was nudged to retirement by the varsity coach. Seems being able to run fast and jump high are important.
Because my dad was a wrestling coach, I tried the mat. But I lasted one year because a life spent in plastic sweats was no life for me.
I then headed to the press box, following my true love, with a healthy respect to the mental and physical requirements of all athletes.
By the way, that pancake still hurts.
One more and I’m outta here: “I accidentally ran into you on the River Walk before the Alamo Bowl in 2003. I wasn’t looking where I was walking. Were you upset? You didn’t seem to mind.” — Dr. Rick Nova
There you are!
