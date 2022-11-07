Shatel: If Creighton and UNO won't play each other, can we get them in the same building?

First downs and second guesses:

On tipoff day, you gotta have a dream. Here’s mine:

Creighton is Creighton all season, doing Creighton things to get the Jays onto the top two lines of the NCAA selection board.

Meanwhile, Chris Crutchfield and his UNO Mavs take some early lumps, learn, build a rotation, roles and some confidence and ride along with the blossoming Frankie Fidler.

The Mavs begin to play well in February, get on a run, go to Sioux Falls, S.D., and take the Summit League tourney and NCAA tourney bid.

The NCAA gives UNO a No. 15 or 16 seed. And the Mavs are put in a first-round match-up against, you guessed it, Creighton in Des Moines.

What do you think?

Okay, try this dream:

A college basketball event at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Either for opening day or the week before Christmas.

Hard to get Creighton and UNO together? Not a problem. If we can’t get them on the same floor, we’ll get them in the same building.

We’ll stage a doubleheader, with CU playing Iowa and UNO playing Drake.

Or whomever First National Bank can lure to the event. Oh sorry, FNB, I meant to tell you. This is your baby (our many other corporate community partners are welcome to step up, too).

And, yes, Nebraska is invited but the Huskers might have to be willing to give up a home arena date — and gate.

The double-header might be a one-year thing. It could be hard to get the two local teams involved every year.

So, let’s go with a one-game format, with Creighton and UNO — and/or Nebraska — rotating each year. Bring in an attractive regional opponent (keeping the costs down for FNB — I got your back).

I especially love the idea of this taking place during the Holidays. Downtown lit up. Students back on break.

Then again, I grew up going to the Big Eight Holiday tournament in Kansas City. And have covered my share of Missouri-Illinois games in St. Louis before Christmas.

They were magical. Electric.

I’ve beaten the drum before on this. And I’m going to keep pounding.

Cutting UNO's 'buy' games

UNO is opening the season against defending national champion Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. Pretty cool, right?

Later this week the Mavs go to Nebraska. They also play at Iowa, at Iowa State and at Mississippi State.

That’s five guarantee or “buy” games that UNO schedules to help pay the athletic department bills.

UNO athletic director Adrian Dowell, who begins his second year on Nov. 15, would like to cut that in half.

He also knows he’ll have to get busy fund-raising to make up the difference.

“Buy games are part of the equation,” Dowell said on Monday. “We’d like to get to the point where we have two or three each year, not four, five or six.

“It grinds on your players, not only physically but also mentally.

“Let’s be aggressive in how we fund-raise and turn those into 50-50 games and host at Baxter Arena. And you’re generating revenue.”

UNO vs. Nebraska?

Dowell says he’d like for the UNO-Nebraska series to continue.

I remember Trev Alberts saying he promised UNO he would schedule a game when he went to NU. It’s a no-brainer.

Maybe President Ted Carter can get involved in this.

Gonzaga is conference shopping

Gonzaga is shopping around for a new conference. Last week the small conference basketball power spoke to Big 12 officials. There have been feelers thrown out to the Big East, too.

I know at least one Big East coach who would be in favor of such a move.

“From where I’m located in the country, it’s a great idea,” said Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

“Doesn’t make any difference to me whether I go to Providence, Rhode Island, or Spokane, Washington.

“If we aspire to be the best basketball league in this country, why not add somebody of their stature and level of success? It sounds like there are some other people at the table now so we’ll see what happens.”

I’m not sure if the Big East schools on the east coast would feel the same about those cross-country trips.

Flight time from Spokane to New York? Only six hours.

Nebraska coaching candidates

Fox Sports College Football insider Bruce Feldman says the top candidates for the Nebraska job are Matt Rhule, Bill O’Brien, Gary Patterson and Jeff Monken.

Jeff who?

Monken has been the head coach at Army since 2014. He’s 61-48. He was the first coach in Army history to lead a team to three straight bowl games and the first to win 11 games.

Before Army, Monken went 38-16 in four years at Georgia Southern. His teams play a physical style and are disciplined. And Monken, who coached under Paul Johnson at Navy and Georgia Tech, knows the option.

How would Monken recruit? That's a great question.

Trev Alberts’ son, Chase, is a graduate of West Point.

One more and I’m outta here

Here’s an invitation (and a plug) to check out the World-Herald’s “Pick Six Podcast" each Thursday with Sam McKewon, Dirk Chatelain and myself.

Each one has been a deeper dive into Nebraska football, basketball, high school football and we’re just getting started.

It’s been a blast and all I have to do is talk. I just wish I was opinionated.