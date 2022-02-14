Shatel: It's beginning to look a lot like Baseball Season, everywhere you go

First downs and second guesses:
Dave Van Horn is playing a Nebraska school this spring. No, not that one.
Van Horn’s No. 2-ranked Arkansas baseball team will play UNO twice, including a single game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on March 23.
Mavs coach Evan Porter said Van Horn sent out feelers to “this region” last fall about two games.
“Someone at Arkansas had a connection with the (Kansas City) Royals,” Porter said. “That’s how they got the stadium.”
But there was a catch (there’s always a catch): a second game at Arkansas.
So on March 2, the Mavs will head down to Fayetteville — where Will Bolt’s Huskers lost to Arkansas in the NCAA regional last June.
An Arkansas-Nebraska game in Kansas City might actually pack Kauffman Stadium. But Van Horn said last year playing NU is too emotional for him.
“We talked about getting together,” Bolt said of Van Horn. “It didn’t work out. We’ll see.”
The Arkansas-UNO game is the centerpiece of what should be a fun spring around here:
• Nebraska, which opens against Sam Houston this week, plays No. 17 TCU in Arlington next weekend. And No. 24 Long Beach State visits Lincoln March 11-13.
• Ed Servais upgraded Creighton’s schedule with a visit from No. 18 Arizona for a two-game series on Monday and Tuesday April 18-19 at Charles Schwab Field. The Jays also host Minnesota and travel to Wichita State.
• UNO hosts a Big Ten team at Tal Anderson Field. Rutgers will stop in Omaha on its way back from a Hawaii trip March 18-20.
Also, NU-UNO-CU will continue their home-and-home round robins this spring. It will be Nebraska’s first series at Tal Anderson.
Mood: Can’t wait. It all starts this weekend.
» Besides TCU and Long Beach, NU plays BYU in a nonconference series. Is that enough juice for the Huskers to host an NCAA regional?
Yes. Because the Big Ten has improved to the point that winning the league or the postseason tournament will work for the champion, not against it.
“It’s different than it was when we joined the league (2011),” Bolt said. “Now it’s known to have three or five (NCAA) teams. The reputation continues to get better and that narrative changed quite a bit.
“Nonconference-wise you want to challenge your team. You want them to see the best. That’s what was so valuable about playing Arkansas last year. Your guys see what it takes, what it looks like.”
» There will be baseball at Werner Park this spring. And it will be on time.
Because the MLB lockout has no impact on the minor-league season, Omaha Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro says the Chasers will open the season April 5 at Indianapolis with the home opener April 12 against Louisville.
And they may have a familiar face back in the lineup.
Bobby Witt Jr. is not currently on the Kansas City 40-man roster, so he is eligible to play for the Chasers. Cordaro says Witt should be in uniform for Omaha, unless the Royals’ season begins on time and Witt is put on the roster.
If and when the lockout ends this spring, Cordaro says, there’s no telling who will be on the Chasers roster.
“There are going to be hundreds of free agent deals that will happen in the first 24-48 hours,” Cordaro said. “Whenever it is over, it’s going to be a free-for-all.”
Until then the big-league camps in Arizona and Florida are empty. Minor-league camps open in two weeks.
» Attention, area Yankees and Mets fans: this year’s Chasers schedule has an eastern flavor.
Columbus (Cleveland Guardians), Lehigh Valley (Phillies), Rochester (Nationals), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) and Syracuse (Mets) will play at Werner Park this year.
I expect to see some Yankees, Mets and Phillies jerseys this year.
Anyone have a Guardians jersey yet?
» The Hawk took down some serious history last weekend.
When Creighton super senior Ryan Hawkins launched a school-record 18 3-point attempts at Georgetown last Saturday, it eclipsed some of CU’s most famous performances.
Remember Terrell Taylor’s 15 3-point attempts against Florida in the 2002 NCAA tournament in Chicago? Taylor made the final 3 at the buzzer to beat the Gators in double overtime.
How about Kyle Korver taking 15 3-pointers in the Bracket Buster game against Fresno State at the Civic Auditorium on Feb. 22, 2003? Korver made seven of them, and his 27 points led the Jays to a 67-66 win with Jay Bilas and ESPN on hand.
It wasn’t a record, but nobody at CU or Villanova will ever forget what Ethan Wragge did in the Jays’ first Big East game at Nova. Wragge was 9 of 14 from 3-point range as the Jays made 21 3s in a 96-68 win on Jan. 20, 2014.
Congrats, Ryan. You keep pretty good company.
» Welcome home, Maverick Hockey. UNO finishes the regular season with home series against St. Cloud State, Denver and North Dakota.
That’s some heavy lifting for the Mavs, a solid sixth place in the NCHC. UNO will hit the road for the playoffs. But maybe the Mavs can get some momentum at home.
» Go ahead and light up a cigar, Joe Burrow, and celebrate the accomplishment of getting to the Super Bowl. It was a major feat, especially with that offensive line.
If the Bengals want to get back, they need to get Joe Cool a better set of body guards up front.
» One more and I’m outta here: Matthew Stafford in the Hall of Fame? Certainly. Right after Roger Craig and Jim Plunkett.
