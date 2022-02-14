Shatel: It's beginning to look a lot like Baseball Season, everywhere you go

• Ed Servais upgraded Creighton’s schedule with a visit from No. 18 Arizona for a two-game series on Monday and Tuesday April 18-19 at Charles Schwab Field. The Jays also host Minnesota and travel to Wichita State.

• UNO hosts a Big Ten team at Tal Anderson Field. Rutgers will stop in Omaha on its way back from a Hawaii trip March 18-20.

Also, NU-UNO-CU will continue their home-and-home round robins this spring. It will be Nebraska’s first series at Tal Anderson.

Mood: Can’t wait. It all starts this weekend.

» Besides TCU and Long Beach, NU plays BYU in a nonconference series. Is that enough juice for the Huskers to host an NCAA regional?

Yes. Because the Big Ten has improved to the point that winning the league or the postseason tournament will work for the champion, not against it.

“It’s different than it was when we joined the league (2011),” Bolt said. “Now it’s known to have three or five (NCAA) teams. The reputation continues to get better and that narrative changed quite a bit.