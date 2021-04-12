Shatel: It's time for the NCAA to let athletes take control

But Gordon, known for his rigid healthy eating habits as a player, told Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star he hasn’t dived into the junk food.

“Everybody thought I was going to go off the deep end as far as eating and not working out and stuff like that,” Gordon said.

“I’m still the same guy, but I’ll cheat every once in a while with food. Every once in a while I’ll dabble with the desserts.

“But I’m still pretty boring.”

Gordon says he’s going to take a year before deciding what to do next. Sounds like a good time to bring him back for an Alex Gordon Day at Haymarket Park.

» Count Will Bolt as a booster of Big Ten baseball. Just before Bolt was hired at NU in 2019, the Big Ten sent five teams to the NCAA tournament — and Michigan went to the CWS championship series.

Bolt, the native Texan and former Husker, won’t hesitate to pump up the Big Ten for at-large berths.

The question is, can he recruit his native state to play up north?