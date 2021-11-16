Shatel: Jays find a star, Huskers watch one fall in unconventional Creighton-Nebraska game

And so we had the earliest Creighton-Nebraska game in recent memory — the third game of the season.

With so many newbies on both teams, nobody knew what to expect. Except the unexpected.

Nebraska rushed out to a quick 5-1 lead and the crowd jumped. But then the Jays settled down.

And then the best player on the court took over.

Meet Mr. Ryan Nembhard.

The 6-foot freshman from Ontario, Canada (and Montverde Academy, Fla.) was that player. This was his first big college game, in front of his first raucous 15.939.

He looked like he was born for this stage.

Nembhard scored 22 points, with four-of-five three-pointers, five rebounds and five assists. He controlled the tempo for Creighton. Look at the prodigy, already a maestro.

And anytime the Huskers would make a big shot and get their crowd up, Nembhard would step up and hit a big shot or pass or defensive play.

It was the kind of stuff we used to see from Marcus Zegarowski. In fact, there were times you had to make sure the Z Man (now with the Brooklyn Nets organization) wasn’t still down there.