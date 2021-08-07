Shatel: John Cook is right where he should be, and the Husker volleyball coach knows it

LINCOLN — The Coach is back. And he’s pumped.
Was there ever a doubt?
Well, there were whispers in June. Whispers that John Cook might be ready to become athletic director at Nebraska.
Goodness, whispers do get around. Sometime in mid-June, Cook and his daughter Lauren were hiking in Teton Canyon, somewhere in western Wyoming.
They ran into a family on the trail. They stopped to chat. Then the dad recognized Cook as the Nebraska volleyball coach.
“You better not retire,” the dad said, “because you’re going to be the next A.D.”
The very next day, Cook said, Bill Moos announced his retirement.
“It was really a bizarre moment,” Cook said.
Bizarre. But not foretelling. Cook and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green did have a conversation about his interest in being athletic director.
If the circumstances and time were right, perhaps, Cook said. He would not elaborate.
Green asked Cook if he could work for Trev Alberts. Cook’s reply: “I’d run through the wall for that guy.”
“I told Ronnie, I’m here to serve Nebraska,” Cook said. “However I can help the best.”
And Nebraska knows what that means.
“I’m super pumped to coach,” Cook said.
Cook might be a good athletic director. But he’s a great coach.
At 65, he’s a coach’s coach. Yoda with a volleyball net. Entering his 22nd year, he’s on any Mount Rushmore of Nebraska coaches.
Except he’s not ready to become a monument. He’s still too busy climbing mounts, Rushmore and all of them.
Cook is still totally enthralled and fascinated with the profession. He’s constantly thinking. Constantly tinkering.
Watch out, now he’s got a brand new toy.
Name, Image and Likeness is the name of the revolution. It’s so hot the NCAA basically threw it to the schools to let them figure it out.
That is, the coaches.
Athletes making money, doing endorsements, empowered to create their own brand. They’ll be at practice right after this photo shoot.
One coach’s problem is another coach’s Rubik’s Cube.
Cook has a classic team for 2021: a recruiting class that is being called his best, along with super seniors Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins, who used their pandemic pass to come back for one more run.
This is usually a time when Cook is choosing between team slogans and preparing for the Big Ten gauntlet.
But now there’s this elephant in the locker room that goes by N-I-L.
Some coaches would find something else to do besides coach. Some already have.
“I’m kind of energized by the whole thing,” Cook said. “It’s exciting.”
Say this for the Coach: He loves a good brain teaser.
Saturday was media day for Husker volleyball. It was also the day Cook was going to gather his team and run down the usual team rules and protocols and practice plans.
But this time, Cook saved 90 minutes to have discussions with his players about NIL.
“One person is getting a lot of this attention and money and this freshman isn’t getting anything,” Cook said. “It’s going to present a lot of challenges.”
Cook said initially he was going to tell his team that only juniors and seniors could take part in the NIL fun.
But he’s seen how things are going across the country, in other sports, how a high school football player went to college early so he could cash in on his brand.
“As I saw it unfold, I thought it would divide our team to have just upperclassmen do it,” Cook said. “I might be creating a bigger problem.”
Trust. Cook coaches it. It’s a pillar of his team culture. He decided to trust the kids he recruits.
They are Type A’s, high achievers. They’re here to win. And learn to be part of a greater good.
He’s got to trust that they won’t lose that.
Fortunately, he’s got one of the poster athletes for NIL: Lexi Sun.
As soon as NIL was announced July 1, Sun already applied for an LLC to form a business and had her own fashion line ready for sale. She has 76,400 Instagram followers.
Sun is already her own brand.
“I’ve talked to Lexi more about this than anyone,” Cook said.
“She’s been working the last several months on how to mentally prepare for that. She has a huge platform, maybe even bigger than Adrian (Martinez). She wants to use it in a positive way. She’s donating profits back to a mental health organization.”
Meanwhile, junior Nicklin Hames and Stivrins recently held their own youth camp. Cook will be relying on his leaders to show the way — off the court as much as on.
“It’s going to be more of a challenge and that’s what has me fired up,” Cook said. “I’m going to rely on the culture we built and the kids we recruit here. We’re going to still have a great team.”
And while the pandemic wore down some coaches and forced some to find a golf course, “It was the opposite for me," Cook said. "I felt like I was cheated out of a year of coaching. I’m as motivated now as I’ve ever been.”
He’s an amazing species, this coach’s coach. He’s won four national titles, doing his best recruiting and not showing any signs of slowing down.
Cook is also the most revered coach on campus, which may have led to those whispers about the A.D. job.
“I was overwhelmed by the amount of support and interest that people expressed in me being an athletic director,” Cook said. “Maybe it was because I’m one of the older people here or is it because they thought I could do a good job (laughs)?
“Having said that, we got the right guy. I think we’re on the launch pad right now as an athletic department and I think Trev is the right guy to get us fired off. Of course, it starts with football.”
Instead of A.D., Cook always expressed an interest in being the department’s “coach for coaches.” A mentor. A professor in building teams.
Perhaps that’s what led him to send football coach Scott Frost a text this week. Cook had seen a story with a quote from Frost about how he “loved coaching this team.”
He sent Frost the quote with the note: “That’s what this is all about.”
“That’s how I feel,” Cook said. “I just throw myself into this team and this program. That’s where the fun in coaching happens. They can make all these changes but they can’t take that away.”
That’s his brand. And he’s sticking to it.
