Shatel: John Cook is right where he should be, and the Husker volleyball coach knows it

This is usually a time when Cook is choosing between team slogans and preparing for the Big Ten gauntlet.

But now there’s this elephant in the locker room that goes by N-I-L.

Some coaches would find something else to do besides coach. Some already have.

“I’m kind of energized by the whole thing,” Cook said. “It’s exciting.”

Say this for the Coach: He loves a good brain teaser.

Saturday was media day for Husker volleyball. It was also the day Cook was going to gather his team and run down the usual team rules and protocols and practice plans.

But this time, Cook saved 90 minutes to have discussions with his players about NIL.

“One person is getting a lot of this attention and money and this freshman isn’t getting anything,” Cook said. “It’s going to present a lot of challenges.”

Cook said initially he was going to tell his team that only juniors and seniors could take part in the NIL fun.

But he’s seen how things are going across the country, in other sports, how a high school football player went to college early so he could cash in on his brand.