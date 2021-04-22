Shatel: Kick NCAA out of football? Super league could work here where European model failed

There’s a better idea, and number, for a super college football conference.

And I believe it has a chance to happen in the next round of realignment.

That number is 64. The sum total of four 16-team conferences.

First, the beauty of this number is that, unlike 15, it is less exclusionary and less apt to upset the balance and the fans, rich and poor, of the sport.

There are 64 schools in the five Power Five conferences, which play a different game with different size chips on the table than everyone else in Division I football. Add Notre Dame, because the Irish will want access to the playoff, and that’s 65.

Somebody will have to go. We’ll deal with that in a minute.

The appeal of this is to group all of the “like” schools in one big pool.

They would have their own rules. Their own TV contract. Their own championship.

This is hardly original. This is the College Football Association, taken out of a time capsule.