Shatel: Modern college football is no country for old coaches — and that may include Kirk Ferentz

Sometimes you see the crash miles before it happens.

Kirk Ferentz is Iowa’s all-time winningest football coach. He ranks fourth all-time in the Big Ten, behind Woody Hayes, Amos Alonzo Stagg and Bo Schembechler. Not a bad list.

But in his 24th season at Iowa, Ferentz is the coach of the worst offense in college football.

And he’s answering his critics by mocking how they make a living.

There aren’t many happy endings for old grumpy college football coaches. Ferentz seems destined to be the latest example.

After Iowa’s 54-10 loss to Ohio State last Saturday, Cleveland columnist Doug Lesmerises peppered Ferentz with questions about his offense and having his son, Brian, as offensive coordinator.

The questions were pointed but fair. So, too, was the column Lesmerises wrote, calling out Kirk Ferentz and calling for Brian to be fired.

The head coach's response on Tuesday was bizarre.

The coach referred to the post-game questioning as an “interrogation.” And then Ferentz added:

“It dawned on me coming home, you know. I said man, as bad as today was, it could have been worse. I could have been that guy and have his job and act like he did.

“It could be a hell of a lot worse.”

Iowa fans want those questions asked. They want their coach to focus on the problem. But on Tuesday Ferentz was quoted as saying, “I don’t feel like we’re doing anything wrong.”

Is Ferentz, 67, that clueless? No. But he has been known to be that stubborn.

And now he’s hearing more and more voices, growing louder around Iowa, call for him to retire. He’s starting to feel the walls closing in.

Old coaches are fighters. That’s what they know. That’s why they belittle the sports writer, the same breed that helped them make a small mint.

Iowa fans don’t care about a sports writer. They want the coach to fix the offense. They don’t like being embarrassed.

But for some Hawkeye fans, nudging the coach to the front porch swing is a plea for Ferentz to walk away before things get real ugly.

Because sometimes the old guys stay too long.

They can’t help it. They love the life. The locker room. The grind. The players. The camaraderie. The power and spotlight of their position. The money? Sure.

Also, I guarantee you the old guys remember Bear Bryant.

I’ve heard too many coaches quote the late Alabama icon saying he was afraid to retire because he thought he’d die.

The truth is, when Bryant hung it up after the 1982 Liberty Bowl, he was asked what he would do first. He said, “Probably croak in a week.”

The Bear actually died four weeks later, 69 years old.

Retirement isn't for everyone. I have several friends in their early and mid-60's who retired after long careers who found part-time jobs within two weeks of retiring. They were wired to stay busy.

Bobby Bowden once said, “After you retire, there’s only one major event left.” Maybe that’s why Bowden hung on at Florida State until he was 80. By then, he got pushed out by the FSU president. Sadly, he was a little bitter.

After 21 seasons, and two heart surgeries, Bo Schembechler retired as Michigan coach in 1989 for health reasons. He was 60.

Woody Hayes’ brilliant career at Ohio State ended unceremoniously after he slugged a Clemson player in the 1978 Gator Bowl. Hayes was 65 and in his 28th year at OSU.

Hayden Fry found an exit. Fry retired in 1998 after a 20-year Hall of Fame career at Iowa. Fry, 70, just had his worst season and had a program in need of major repairs.

He was able to walk off the stage his way. He was hailed a hero, legacy fully intact.

Will Ferentz do the same as his predecessor?

The Iowa coach is an interesting case. Because of his legendary stubbornness.

My friends who are Iowa fans seem perpetually torn on the coach. They generally like his coaching, but are frustrated when his stubbornness provides a ceiling.

The 2022 Hawkeyes represent the Ferentz conundrum. Iowa has an elite defense and special teams. Ferentz ultimately is in charge of that.

Imagine if the Hawkeyes had just an average offense. Ferentz ultimately is in charge of that sad sack group, too.

The Iowa coach's stubborn streak with his quarterback and that offense has pushed some fans over the edge. It’s time, they say.

The coach will remind that much of this offense was in place last year on a team that won 10 games. But this season shows just how on the edge the 2021 Hawkeyes lived.

In any case, it feels like Iowa football is headed toward some sort of dramatic decision.

Ferentz is a powerful coach, one of the last of the emperors in college football.

He’s survived controversies around his strength coach, charges of racial tension in the program, and his promoting his son Brian to offensive coordinator and now quarterback coach.

And now that power may be tested.

Iowa, 3-4, has five games left: Northwestern, at Purdue, Wisconsin, at Minnesota and Nebraska.

With that Hawkeye offense, three wins and a bowl trip are no guarantee.

If Iowa falls short of a bowl, would athletic director Gary Barta fire Brian Ferentz? Barta is Brian’s supervisor, because of Iowa’s nepotism policy.

What would dad say about that? Who’s the boss?

Would Kirk Ferentz consider stepping down? Or would he fight to return and take another shot?

Ferentz doesn’t strike me as the walk-away type. But he also doesn’t appear to be the transfer portal type, either.

This modern college football world is no country for old coaches, grinders who live by prehistoric words like loyalty and development.

Many college coaches of older generations, in both football and basketball, have retired in recent years because this isn’t the job they signed up for.

To come back next year, Ferentz would have to embrace the transfer portal. And play the NIL game.

For some grumpy old coaches, that swing on the front porch doesn’t look so bad.

I’m guessing these are the thoughts that will fill Ferentz’ mind the next five weeks. And maybe some of those comments this week came from a coach who’s already made up his mind.

Put on your seat belts, Iowa fans. You too, coach.