Shatel: Nick Saban may win a 6th championship, but what else do we know about him?

“His life is a never-ending quest for perfection,” Anderson said. “When his dad would tell him to go clean the bathroom and clean the drain in the sink, Nick would clean it so well you could eat food off it.”

In the book “Chasing the Bear,” Saban tells the story of how he once brought a “D” home on his report card. His dad took him to the bottom of a coal mine and said, “Is this where you want to spend the rest of your life?”

Working at the gas station installed a “love for cars” in Saban, who wanted to own his own dealership. Now, Saban owns BMW dealerships in Birmingham and Nashville.

» Saban’s line is “it’s not the jockey, it’s the horses.” He and his staff spend part of every day recruiting.

“He is just a master at closing deals,” Anderson said. “He will walk into a recruit’s living room and have like an FBI dossier of that family.

“Some analyst at Alabama will have called the kid’s friends, teachers, mentors and his parents ahead of time. Say the kid’s mom is an interior designer. Nick will brush up on window treatments. He will comment on the window treatments in the house.”