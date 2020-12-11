Shatel: One half showed future of Creighton-Nebraska series. The other — Jays' artistry

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Opponents are going to throw every wrinkle at stopping Zegarowski, the motor of this offensive machine. They’ll do what they can to get fouls on Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney or throw them off their games.

Also, figure in the pressing factor. Creighton’s vets care a lot. Expectations can weigh on a young man’s back. And jumper.

For however many Big East games they get to play this year, the Jayhawks are going to have a target on their backs.

The off nights will be magnified. The slow start by Zegarowski, coming off knee surgery in the spring. When this veteran offense is just a step or two out of sync.

Greg McDermott’s offensive machine has spoiled us. When it’s humming and players are “sharing the ball” (code for finding the open man), Creighton plays beautiful basketball.

Sometimes, Jays games get graded by their artistic value.

But to survive in that KU game against Bill Self’s blue-collar program, Creighton players had to show their tough side. It’s a side they don’t always need in the Big East. It’s a very good thing for a championship contender to have.

Of course, given their druthers, the Jays prefer to throw their haymakers with flurries of jump shots.