Shatel: One half showed future of Creighton-Nebraska series. The other — Jays' artistry

Before Creighton got out the hammer and the windmill dunk, we had a basketball game in downtown Omaha.
A pretty good game, as a matter of fact. Down at the CHI Health Center, the Jays led Nebraska 44-40 at the half.
Creighton, which has dominated the in-state series, wasn’t dominating. Fred Hoiberg’s upgraded Huskers were taking all of CU’s shots and making a bunch of their own.
Was Hoiberg catching up with Creighton in his second year?
Let’s wait until the second half. Oops. The Jays remembered how to fly again. Game over.
Creighton 98, Nebraska 74. The series was closer. For a half.
What do you think, Jays fans? A passing performance?
Creighton fans expect to beat Nebraska. Handily, if possible. The Jays obliged, but man, this might be a tough year to satisfy the hoops professors.
Earlier this week, CU lost a thriller at Kansas, 73-72. It came down to a missed free throw by Creighton. A great college basketball game.
The day after, a couple of local basketball media types went on Omaha radio and gave the Jays a “C” for the Kansas game.
Likewise, Creighton fans I heard from decried the team’s less-than-stellar performance.
It was an un-Creighton-like game, in some ways. Marcus Zegarowski and Mitch Ballock had off nights. Missed free throws. Some turnovers.
But allow me to offer a disclaimer: It’s Kansas. At Kansas.
Creighton had off nights from two of its main men and still came within a missed free throw of forcing overtime.
Against Kansas. At Kansas.
Doesn’t matter who KU has or doesn’t have or how many fans were in the seats. Nearly pulling a victory at KU when two of your scorers aren’t on their A game is pretty stout.
It’s an “A” performance in its own right.
The Jays may not have gotten credit for that in their own fan base. And that’s OK.
The bar at Creighton is set higher than ever. Expectations are near the CHI Health Center ceiling.
That’s a good thing. Years ago, just pushing KU would have been acceptable at Creighton. Not anymore.
Again, that’s a good thing.
But with those expectations comes this reality: Creighton may be loaded, but it’s not going to be easy. In fact, some nights may be a struggle.
Opponents are going to throw every wrinkle at stopping Zegarowski, the motor of this offensive machine. They’ll do what they can to get fouls on Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney or throw them off their games.
Also, figure in the pressing factor. Creighton’s vets care a lot. Expectations can weigh on a young man’s back. And jumper.
For however many Big East games they get to play this year, the Jayhawks are going to have a target on their backs.
The off nights will be magnified. The slow start by Zegarowski, coming off knee surgery in the spring. When this veteran offense is just a step or two out of sync.
Greg McDermott’s offensive machine has spoiled us. When it’s humming and players are “sharing the ball” (code for finding the open man), Creighton plays beautiful basketball.
Sometimes, Jays games get graded by their artistic value.
But to survive in that KU game against Bill Self’s blue-collar program, Creighton players had to show their tough side. It’s a side they don’t always need in the Big East. It’s a very good thing for a championship contender to have.
Of course, given their druthers, the Jays prefer to throw their haymakers with flurries of jump shots.
Which is what we saw on Friday night in the second half.
Creighton’s offense looked out of sync again and NU’s length was causing problems and turnovers. All it took to unlock the door was McDermott reminding his team at halftime to “trust the offense.”
Here are the vital stats:
» CU run to open the second half: 30-9.
» Creighton second-half shooting: 23 of 38.
» Zegarowski: 22 points, 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.
» Freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner: 13 points, eight rebounds while Christian Bishop was on the bench with three fouls.
» NU’s Teddy Allen: a season-high 26 points. NU’s offense: a season-high 25 turnovers.
The Huskers put up a good fight. The game changed when Creighton started making shots and the artists got their brushes out.
NU was no match for that. Few teams are.
Hoiberg knows a thing or two about offensive machines and artistry. His style is very similar to McDermott’s. He’s got a team with potential. But the Huskers’ chemistry is in the early stages. Creighton’s way ahead.
You can see Hoiberg’s program is coming. CU will say goodbye to several players after this season, but the Bluejays aren’t going away.
Imagine the up-tempo fun ahead in this series. Perhaps we got a glimpse for one half.
Then the Jays decided to get their grades up.
