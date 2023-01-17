Shatel: The mystery of prayer becomes clear when tough times hit close to home

First downs and second guesses:

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the power of prayer.

Sometimes you say a prayer for someone you don’t know. Like Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who is recovering after suffering cardiac arrest and having his heartbeat restored on the field.

But I know “Coach Joel.”

Joel Long is a friend and former colleague at the World-Herald. Our daughters played youth basketball together. Long was one of the coaches.

I had seen him just last month, at a lunch event at Cascio’s. Our daughters are going to be roommates at the University of Kansas next fall.

We talked about taking them to Lawrence this winter to see a game and tour dorms.

But that trip will have to wait.

On Dec. 27, Long was playing board games with his two daughters at home. Suddenly, things got blurry. Long couldn’t put the cap on a marker.

He was having a stroke.

His family rushed him to Methodist Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a blood clot in the artery next to the brain.

An emergency Thrombectomy to remove the clot was successful. Long was awake and could speak. He was aware of what was going on. His family went home. Joel appeared to be out of danger.

The next morning at 5 a.m., doctors called his wife, Lisa. Another stroke had occurred. His speech was slurred. There was left side weakness.

In less than 24 hours, Long had had two strokes and two brain surgeries.

And God only knows how close we came to losing him.

Joel is a good husband and dad, a humble family man, with a wicked sense of humor. Always eager to help others. He’s “good people,” as his wife says.

He’s a man with a million friends in Omaha and throughout Nebraska. And they were all saying a prayer for their friend.

A few days after the second surgery, around the New Year, Long was in his hospital bed, breathing on his own. Still unable to talk.

His family was there, as was a friend, Eric Johnson.

Long started pointing at a pen and a white board. He wanted to write something down. His daughters helped him. It took several minutes.

Finally, the message:

“Eric is still ugly.”

“We were all crying and laughing,” Lisa said. “That’s Joel. It was guy language for “Thanks for being here, Eric.

“Now we can handle whatever is happening because he’s all there.”

I can concur, after going to see Coach Joel on Sunday night at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.

There were gifts and food treats piled everywhere. The Vikings-Giants game was on TV. When I arrived, it was just Lisa. She said Joel went out for a “stroll.”

Suddenly, his daughters rolled him into the room. Long was in a wheelchair. One side of his glasses was taped over, to help repair his double vision.

He looked beautiful.

He shook my hand. Firm. He spoke slowly. But assuredly. He could talk.

Cry, too.

“I can remember laying there (before the first surgery),” said Joel, choking up. “Is this really happening? God, this is not my plan. Help me understand your plan.”

His phone has been busy. Johnny Rodgers called. He gave Joel a pep talk: “Remember, every day is game day. Not every other day. Every day!”

There were calls from Gov. Pillen and Greg McDermott. And Tom Osborne. Long, from Grant, Neb., had an injury that prevented him from playing at NU.

“Tom said he would stop by and see me at Madonna in Lincoln,” Joel said. “I was like, great, now we have to go down to that Madonna in Lincoln and find Tom.”

Yes, he’s back.

There’s still a road to travel for Joel, maybe a long road. But at least he knows he won’t do it alone.

One of the things that stayed with me from the Hamlin story was something ESPN’s Ryan Clark said. That Hamlin had been given a gift of knowing what impact his life had had on people. So often, that doesn’t come out until after someone dies.

I mentioned that to Joel. And he understood.

“This is humbling to see how people care about you,” Joel said. “Family has been absolutely wonderful. This has brought our family closer together. Friends, church, work.”

I’ll admit that I will never understand the mystery, and the power, of prayer.

But I believe. Oh, yes. More than ever, I believe.

— One more and I’m outta here: The electronic strike zone, or robot umpires, will be used at all 30 Triple-A ballparks this season, including Werner Park.

For half the season it will call balls and strikes. For the other half, it will be used as a challenge system, with teams getting three challenges a game.

I'm looking forward to seeing if you can kick dirt on a robot.

