Shatel: This feels like the biggest Nebraska-Creighton volleyball match yet

“It’s going to be a fun night,” Booth said. “It’s a showcase. But for most of our players, like the Kentucky game, it’s a chance to play a phenomenal team.

“We’ve never beat them. What it would mean is a great, great win on the resume as we try to make the NCAA tournament and get a seed.”

I suspect it would mean a little more than that.

But Creighton’s resume apparently still needs believers. The Jays’ 6-0 start would seem to deserve more than a No. 19 ranking.

Opportunity will be across the net from Creighton again Wednesday in what feels like the biggest match between the two schools.

Can it possibly get bigger? That’s up to the Jays.

» Cook is glad to see Creighton doing well. Why? It benefits Nebraska. That was his thought when he began playing the Jays back in 2000.

“My original intention was, Creighton was so bad, and we wanted good teams to play that are close,” Cook said. “So by helping them it helped us.

“There’s a lot of good players in the state. Let’s keep them here. It builds interest in volleyball. It makes our region strong. It helps everyone, including (UNO).”