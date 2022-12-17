Shatel: Volleyball's Final Four returned to its 'comfort zone' in Omaha

The former Huskers beat the former Husker.

It was that kind of night here in Volley Town, when the Final Four returned to its comfort zone.

Oh, the emotions of seeing Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly go up against Texas’ Kayla Caffey and Keonilei Akana — who were trying to win a national championship for Nebraska one year ago this weekend.

Those two got their national championship a year later — in Texas burnt orange.

You were cheering, right?

Yes. Omaha stood and applauded. It was awkward, but the best team won. And two teams did the sport of volleyball proud.

That’s what matters most here in Set City, where college volleyball players are treated like royalty and we recognize the unbelievable levels of power, skill and talent.

On this night, Texas had more.

The Longhorns just had too much power, too much skill and too much everything. The Longhorns swept Louisville 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 to win the school’s third NCAA volleyball championship.

But Omaha won, too.

This was our fifth Final Four. But the first open to all fans since 2015.

This was our re-do Final Four. Our mulligan. Omaha has crowned champions in 2006, 2008 and 2015 and was set to do it in 2020.

But the pandemic had other ideas.

The NCAA delayed the season until the spring of 2021. And there was a Final Four in this building in April 2021, with Kentucky beating Texas in front of 25% capacity — or about 4,000 fans.

It was a bizarro world, but Omaha came through. Of course it did. For big events. For volleyball.

They played the entire NCAA tournament in Omaha — at the convention center and different sites. And Omaha provided the clean hotel rooms and box meals and upside-down protocol to get a championship event played in a pandemic.

After doing the NCAA a solid, the NCAA returned the favor. It put Omaha in the rotation to host again in 2022.

And the city and people showed up big. They put on a terrific Final Four.

“Spectacular,” Texas coach Jerritt Elliott called our effort.

It was especially good to see all those fans come back. Without the Huskers in town.

This was the first Final Four open to capacity without Nebraska. The Huskers, fueled by those sellout crowds, won the national here in 2006 and 2015.

And yes, Omaha would love to have John Cook back anytime. But there’s something to be said about selling out without the home team.

It says what everyone already knows: Nebraskans love volleyball. They were raised by Terry Pettit to covet the sport. They were one of the first in the nation in on the athleticism and power, and how amazing it is to watch a match in person.

Now, the rest of the country is catching up. Volleyball’s popularity is soaring.

Selling out the event without Nebraska only adds to Omaha’s résumé. We’ll be back.

Nebraska, too, one day.

Wait. Did I say without Nebraska?

This event was a pseudo Husker event. With Busboom Kelly, the Husker who won two national titles in this building, manning the Cardinal sideline.

It didn’t take a lot of imagination to look down at Louisville’s red jerseys and black shorts to think, "Hey, is that Nebraska?"

There were loud cheers when Louisville players were introduced. But most of the game, Cardinal points seemed to be cheered by Louisville’s sizable fan following.

Except for that time in the third set when a “Go Big Red!” chant echoed through the building.

Poor Elliott. Even when he’s not playing Nebraska in the Final Four in Omaha, he’s playing Nebraska in the Final Four in Omaha.

He probably got flashbacks to the 2015 championship game, when Texas was swept by the Huskers under some of the loudest noises this building has had.

Not this time. Texas was too good.

And yes, two former Huskers played a role in giving Elliott his second NCAA title and first in 10 years.

In fact, while Akana served the championship points, Elliott leaned on Caffey’s shoulder to watch.

Akana then served an ace to win the match.

That probably made some Husker fans uneasy, but in the transfer portal era, these things will happen. NU and Cook can — and have — used transfers from Texas and Penn State.

The two former Huskers mobbed their Texas teammates in celebration. Meanwhile, volleyball fans stood and applauded the best team, a deserving champ.

That’s a good night in Volley Town.

