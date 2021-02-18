Shatel: Whatever it takes, just get us back to the College World Series

Give me back my College World Series.
That's my bottom line to this college baseball season. Wherever the road takes us — to Round Rock and Minneapolis and Rutgers and Seton Hall and Georgetown and South Dakota State and Oral Roberts — just make sure it winds up in Omaha come June.
The Big Ten released its baseball schedule Wednesday, just beating next year's NBA schedule. And I know there's angst and frustration.
But we knew there were not going to be nonconference games. That wasn't a surprise. Football didn't have any, basketball did, baseball does not. There was a Big Ten football championship game and a Big Ten basketball tournament but no baseball conference tourney in Omaha. The Big Ten is inconsistent. That's no surprise, either.
I'm going to take what I can get. It was a good way to make it through an unpredictable football season. It's been a good way to negotiate the jumbled college basketball season.
I've been against conference basketball tournaments — which are mostly pointless exercises other than making money — so I can't really get upset about no conference baseball tourney.
Bottom line: I want the nation's best college teams to be healthy for the NCAA tournament.
The hardest part about this Big Ten schedule is the burden it puts on teams trying to make that NCAA tourney. With no nonconference games, Big Ten teams are left trying to load up their RPI against other Big Ten teams. Which is like having a weight-lifting contest among sports writers.
Did the Big Ten geniuses already forget that Michigan played in the last CWS championship series and was one win away from a national title? Has it been that long? Not even two years.
That same leadership voted to allow its basketball coaches the ability to line up nonconference games and now look, maybe 10 Big Ten teams in the NCAA tourney. Like I said — basketball league.
I feel for Will Bolt, who is in his second year as Nebraska baseball coach — or is it his first? But I'm happy for Bolt and the Huskers that they will finally get to take the field at Haymarket Park. And here's hoping they get to play all the games.
It didn't take long for COVID to have its impact on baseball. UNO's series at Oregon this weekend was canceled because of contact tracing.
Speaking of UNO, some final thoughts on this season:
» We're going to miss our Creighton-Nebraska games, especially the two at TD Ameritrade Park when the weather turns and the sun sets after 7. We live for those gorgeous baseball nights. I'll be happy to take Creighton at UNO's new Tal Anderson Field on March 5. A three-game weekend series. Thank you, Ed Servais.
» The nonconference games are good for building depth and pitching staffs. But realistically, after the first few weekends, our local teams spend most of the spring taking turns playing Kansas and Kansas State with a side order of Wichita State during the midweek.
» Allowing noncon games would be preferable for the Big Ten, but I wish the league would at least allow for one regional noncon series for each Big Ten team. A home-and-home bus trip, two or three games played over two or three weeks. It doesn't seem right that NU can't play Creighton or UNO, but must fly halfway across the country to play Rutgers.
» I'm going to miss the Big Ten tourney. The quality of ball is better than ever and though some games are snoozers, the emergence of Michigan and Erick Bakich has added some spice to the event. Will Bolt will, too.
» For those who want to take the kids to a conference tourney, we'll have the Summit League's at Tal Anderson hosted by UNO on May 26-29. Evan Porter's Mavs, favored to win the Summit, will be trying to make the NCAA tourney for the second straight season.
» I like the late starting day of March 5 for the Big Ten. I also don't mind the 44-game schedule. I've always thought college baseball played too many games. I wonder if that start date and number of games and going without conference tourneys might be something that catches on as administrators look to cut costs in the future.
» I hope we get fans. Nebraska, doubtful. Creighton and UNO, some. That's based on what their leagues did for basketball.
» Mostly, I just want to sit outside and hear the crack (ping) of the bat and watch a ball game. I know it won't be perfect. There were will be cancellations. The number of games played and resumes won't be even going to the selection committee. And you know it will be tilted toward the SEC and Big 12.
Just make sure you give me the CWS. I can't go another year without it.