Shatel: Whatever it takes, just get us back to the College World Series

Speaking of UNO, some final thoughts on this season:

» We're going to miss our Creighton-Nebraska games, especially the two at TD Ameritrade Park when the weather turns and the sun sets after 7. We live for those gorgeous baseball nights. I'll be happy to take Creighton at UNO's new Tal Anderson Field on March 5. A three-game weekend series. Thank you, Ed Servais.

» The nonconference games are good for building depth and pitching staffs. But realistically, after the first few weekends, our local teams spend most of the spring taking turns playing Kansas and Kansas State with a side order of Wichita State during the midweek.

» Allowing noncon games would be preferable for the Big Ten, but I wish the league would at least allow for one regional noncon series for each Big Ten team. A home-and-home bus trip, two or three games played over two or three weeks. It doesn't seem right that NU can't play Creighton or UNO, but must fly halfway across the country to play Rutgers.

» I'm going to miss the Big Ten tourney. The quality of ball is better than ever and though some games are snoozers, the emergence of Michigan and Erick Bakich has added some spice to the event. Will Bolt will, too.