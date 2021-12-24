Shatel: Wishing continued luck to our best teams and the best of luck to the rest

“Look behind the couch.”
I can still feel the rush. My heart pounding. It was Christmas Day 1968. The presents had all been opened. Or so I thought.
My parents found one last box, tied by a red ribbon, hiding behind a chair. I opened it. Inside was a sheet of paper with instructions. This was like an episode of “Mission Impossible.”
Go look behind the couch.
I sprinted to the couch against the wall and quickly moved it forward. There it was: a huge package, filled with dreams and possibilities.
Inside was the greatest Christmas present ever.
An Electric Football Game.
Today’s 10-year-olds would be unimpressed. But believe me, there was nothing more magical than that metal football field, which came with those old NFL Century Division foes: the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.
To this day, I can still feel the joy crashing through my memory like an ocean wave.
And every Christmas Day, I’m that 10-year-old kid again.
I’d like to start this year’s Christmas List with that wish, that all the readers and everyone in our sports land finds that moment of utter joy this Christmas.
Now, let’s look at what’s behind the couch.
Amy Williams and Nebraska’s undefeated hoop ladies: a growing audience, and center stage, all the way to the NCAA tournament.
Mike Gabinet: A travel itinerary for the spring. I hear Boston is nice in April. Even better: St. Paul in mid-March.
Sports fans: The patience to get through what looks like a long winter of interruptions and cancellations.
Trev Alberts: No coaching changes in the near future. That means Husker teams, most notably football and basketball, are winning.
Husker fans: A bowl game next season. They won’t opt out.
Scott Frost: Some luck in 2022.
Greg McDermott: A season full of Christmas mornings with his bright-eyed youngsters providing the presents. Including on Selection Sunday.
Jim Flanery: A win over UConn in front of several thousand at the CHI Health Center.
John Cook: If you’re going to ride a horse, you need the Yellowstone hat and boots, right?
Husker volleyball fans: An encore season from Nicklin Hames and Kayla Caffey and front-row seats to the sixth national title next year in Omaha.
UNO volleyball: An invite to join NU and CU at the NCAA party.
Bud Crawford: Errol Spence Jr.
Referees: Hearing someone in the crowd yell, “Hey, ref, great call!”
Fred Hoiberg: A clone of himself from 1995 to suit up in red and make some clutch shots.
Will Bolt: A Big Ten tournament championship and NCAA regional at Haymarket Park.
Gary Green and Martie Cordaro: A sold-out Werner Park for a Storm Chasers-Union Omaha doubleheader.
Major League Baseball fans: A baseball season.
Packers and Chiefs fans: Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
Broncos fans: Aaron Rodgers.
Bears fans: A coach and system that fits Justin Fields.
Johnny Rodgers: A healthy 2022 and return trip to the Heisman ceremony on your 50th anniversary.
Young athletes: A chance to play all sports, not specialize. Sports are better when they’re fun.
Transfer-portal athletes: The best of luck, and fit, and the knowledge that leaving isn’t always the answer.
College World Series merchants: More Mississippi State.
To all: A Merry Christmas and Happy 2022.
