Shatel: Wishing continued luck to our best teams and the best of luck to the rest

“Look behind the couch.”

I can still feel the rush. My heart pounding. It was Christmas Day 1968. The presents had all been opened. Or so I thought.

My parents found one last box, tied by a red ribbon, hiding behind a chair. I opened it. Inside was a sheet of paper with instructions. This was like an episode of “Mission Impossible.”

Go look behind the couch.

I sprinted to the couch against the wall and quickly moved it forward. There it was: a huge package, filled with dreams and possibilities.

Inside was the greatest Christmas present ever.

An Electric Football Game.

Today’s 10-year-olds would be unimpressed. But believe me, there was nothing more magical than that metal football field, which came with those old NFL Century Division foes: the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

To this day, I can still feel the joy crashing through my memory like an ocean wave.

And every Christmas Day, I’m that 10-year-old kid again.