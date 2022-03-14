Shatel: With nine Big Ten men's teams in the NCAA tourney, can one of them win it all?

First downs and second guesses:

Welcome to March Madness, and no, I don’t mean NFL free agency.

Nine Big Ten teams in the men’s draw. Nine chances to win a first NCAA title since 2000.

What could possibly go wrong?

I have four Big Ten teams making the Sweet 16: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Purdue. But I don’t feel good about Iowa vs. Providence or coach Fran McCaffrey’s history in the tournament.

And Purdue could fall to Texas or Virginia Tech. Check back with me at the end of the column to see if I change my mind.

Love Kofi Cockburn, but Illinois is not beating Arizona or Villanova. Wisconsin will have fans in Chicago but Auburn and Kansas have more players.

If a Big Ten team proves me wrong and makes the Final Four, my bracket will go bust. I don’t see it. The Big Ten has good teams, many good teams. But nobody’s elite.

The Streak continues.

» Coaching speculation: It’s already begun. The Athletic put Greg McDermott on an LSU wish list to replace the recently fired Will Wade.

Mac has done such a great job this season that he’s going to get talked — and written — about. But there is no way the man is a fit at LSU or in the SEC.

The man is into “fit” and he fits at Creighton, where he has a young team that could carry him further in the NCAA tourney than he’s ever gone in the next three years.

This won’t be the last time Mac’s name is attached to a job, but I don’t see him going anywhere. Current talks on an extension to keep him at CU should heat up after the season is over.

My sources at Creighton tell me the two sides are separated by a number that CU should be able to meet.

» Gonzaga's chances: Why don’t I trust Gonzaga? The Zags have it all, including a talented freshman named Hunter Sallis coming off the bench focused on defense. But I can’t forget the way Baylor tore through Gonzaga last year in the NCAA title game. Are there teams out there who can do that again? Kentucky. Arizona. Yes, Baylor.

Play-in games: Do the play-in games work? Does anyone care?

If you want to create some real drama, let the NCAA committee give us their last four in and first four out before the conference tournaments start. Then we’ll see some high drama.

» Coach K: There are few happy endings in college sports, unless you are John Wooden or Tom Osborne.

Can Coach Mike Krzyzewski get one?

So many people are picking Texas Tech to beat Duke that I’m leaning the other way. If the Dookies win that one in the Sweet 16, K might stand for Karma against Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.

I think the K’s fall short. But I wouldn’t put it past the man to crash one more Final Four.

You don’t think Coach K would pull a Tom Brady, do you?

» Opening tips: It seems to me that every time I’ve watched Creighton this year, Ryan Kalkbrenner wins the opening tip.

What do you think, is he 33 for 33?

Not even close. Creighton sports information director extraordinaire Rob Anderson has the stat: Kalkbrenner has won 17 of 33 opening tips.

Perhaps I should pay closer attention.

» Old-school bigs: Wasn’t it just yesterday that Justin Patton was going to change the way Mac recruited and used big men? He’s gone old-school again with Kalkbrenner, who plays with his back to the basket, blocks shots and scores around the rim.

» Women's tournament: Great to have Nebraska and Creighton women’s teams back in the tournament for the first time in a while. I like both the Huskers and Jays to win their first-round games against Gonzaga and Colorado. Louisville and Iowa will be another story.

Whatever happens, may this be the beginning of a long NCAA run for both programs.

» Shooting is key: Creighton’s chances on Thursday will come down to making outside shots. San Diego State defense has allowed opponents to make just 38% from the field this season.

But McDermott’s offense will find a way to get Ryan Hawkins and Alex O’Connell open 3s. They’ll have to hit them. I think they will. I’ve got the Jays.

After that?

My Final Four: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Tennessee. UK over KU for the nets.

» One more and I’m outta here: This week will be the first time I will miss the NCAA tournament (not counting COVID 2021) since my first, in 1984.

Anyone remember 1984?

I was in Lincoln for the NCAA Midwest regional at the Devaney Center, to follow Kansas and Larry Brown’s first NCAA team. DePaul legend Ray Meyer was making his final run.

There was a snowstorm. We stayed at the Cornhusker. The media room was in the Huskers’ wrestling room. And the locals were abuzz about the big Nebraska-Creighton first-round NIT game.

DePaul beat Illinois State and Wake Forest beat KU to advance to St. Louis. And I went home, with a new love affair with March Madness that would last many years.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.