Shereef Mitchell and Ayo Akinwole have battled for years. They will again in Creighton-UNO

Shereef Mitchell isn't sure whether he had the idea or if Ayo Akinwole reached out first.
They’ve been facing off in gyms for years now. So it felt like a no-brainer to meet up on the court this past summer, when their college campuses were still closed down due to the pandemic.
There wasn’t a trip to the state tournament on the line — like in 2017, when Akinwole’s Papillion La-Vista team outlasted Mitchell and Omaha Burke in a district final.
They didn’t have the eyes of the city’s hoops fans on them, either — like they will Tuesday when Mitchell's Jays and Akinwole's Mavs play a regular-season game for the first time in 25 years.
But Mitchell and Akinwole still got together as often as they could this past offseason, both hoping to maximize their time by testing one another in ways few around town could.
“I feel like it was one of those days where we just ran into each other, decided to do it and the rest was history,” Mitchell said. “We’d work out and get runs in, probably around two or three times a week.”
Mitchell didn't want to waste the summer.
He's the sophomore aiming for a breakthrough as he serves as the understudy to preseason All-American Marcus Zegarowski. Mitchell subbed in and “changed the game” with his defensive intensity in CU’s opener Sunday, coach Greg McDermott said. It was Mitchell’s first chance to showcase a couple areas of improvement — his stronger frame and his improved jump shot.
Akinwole was just as motivated. He's a floor general who often subtly left his fingerprints on UNO games last year — but now the Mavs need him to amplify that impact after they lost their top two scoring guards.
Both Mitchell and Akinwole are listed at 6-foot. Mitchell edges him by about five pounds. They play the same position.
And neither likes to lose.
“On the court, me and Ayo always battle it out,” Mitchell said. “He’s a great point guard. I try my best to be me and win the battles. Sometimes he’s won. Sometimes I win. But Ayo, he’s just a great dude and a great person to be around. A great friend to have.”
They each are likely to have an impact on Tuesday's final outcome as both teams look for an improved showing.
UNO needs to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Abilene Christian. The Mavs (1-2) turned the ball over 23 times and made just two 3-pointers.
No. 9 Creighton has some kinks to work out too, though the Jays are coming off a 69-58 win over North Dakota State. A couple of CU’s newcomers proved to be instant-impact additions — sophomore Antwann Jones scored 11 and freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner added eight.
Akinwole saw those guys in the summer. Mitchell brought a few Creighton teammates along for one of their pick-up games. They’re talented, Akinwole said.
And that familiarity only adds to the anticipation for Tuesday’s game, according to Akinwole.
Junior Wanjang Tut is one of four Omaha natives on the Mavs’ roster, and he and Mitchell both went to Burke. CU junior Christian Bishop was part of the same AAU program (Team Rush) as UNO underclassmen Darrius Hughes and La’Mel Robinson. Creighton’s Mitch Ballock and UNO’s Zach Thornhill were both in the KC Run GMC system.
So lots of guys are looking forward to this one — especially Akinwole, knowing his buddy Mitchell will suit up for the opposing team.
“We’ve been going at it since high school,” Akinwole said. “That’s my guy. It’s going to be fun playing against him. I’m excited for that matchup.”
