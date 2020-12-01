Shereef Mitchell and Ayo Akinwole have battled for years. They will again in Creighton-UNO

Shereef Mitchell isn't sure whether he had the idea or if Ayo Akinwole reached out first.

They’ve been facing off in gyms for years now. So it felt like a no-brainer to meet up on the court this past summer, when their college campuses were still closed down due to the pandemic.

UNO vs. Creighton When: 4 p.m. Tuesday Where: CHI Health Center TV: FS1 Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO Online: Fox Sports Go

There wasn’t a trip to the state tournament on the line — like in 2017, when Akinwole’s Papillion La-Vista team outlasted Mitchell and Omaha Burke in a district final.

They didn’t have the eyes of the city’s hoops fans on them, either — like they will Tuesday when Mitchell's Jays and Akinwole's Mavs play a regular-season game for the first time in 25 years.

But Mitchell and Akinwole still got together as often as they could this past offseason, both hoping to maximize their time by testing one another in ways few around town could.