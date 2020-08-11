South Dakota State WR, Bellevue West grad Cade Johnson enters transfer portal

South Dakota State senior wide receiver Cade Johnson has entered the transfer portal.

The former Bellevue West standout will have the opportunity to graduate after the fall semester and explore other options after what has transpired in college football this year.

"After a lot of prayer and thought, I decided to make this decision,” the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder said. “At this point I feel like this route is the best for my future.”

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced last week it will not conduct conference competition this fall. It plans to play a full eight-game league schedule in the spring, with the expectation of culminating with the FCS playoffs.

That decision led Johnson to consider playing elsewhere.

A 2019 FCS All-American, Johnson had 72 receptions for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Jackrabbits. He is among a handful of FCS players who have been mentioned in early 2021 NFL mock drafts. That pro potential could weigh heavy on Johnson's next move as he considers playing at a higher level to raise his draft profile.