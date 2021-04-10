Teams competing in NCAA volleyball tournament will have access to weight room

Teams in the NCAA volleyball tournament bubble will have access to a fully-stocked weight room, but in order to use those facilities, they will need good timing and a little luck.
After confusion and vague answers left some coaches uncertain following a Zoom call with tournament participants last week, the NCAA sent an email Saturday afternoon which said the performance area at the CHI Health Center will be open first-come, first-served with only a limited number of slots available each day.
NCAA spokesperson Lauren Daniel said only eight slots are available on Tuesday, the day before 32 teams are playing the first-round game. The following day, when all 48 teams will be on-site, at least 16 workout times will be available. She said teams can also reserve time to work out on the outdoor area on the north lawn. Teams are eligible to use the performance area only after testing negative twice after they arrive in Omaha.
Central Florida coach Todd Dagenais said he hoped the NCAA would get the weight room right after the controversy last month when details emerged about the disparities of the equipment available at men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
However, following the initial call last week, he was disheartened about the lack of details. Teams were told they could bring their own equipment but were not initially told what would be available on site.
“It was a situation where a lot of us got off the call and as we began to process what we heard, putting together itineraries and talking to sports performance or sports medicine,” Dagenais said. “It's like well what about this? What about this? What about this and all of a sudden all these questions start popping up that we don't have answers to.”
Brian Kmitta, the Nebraska director of Olympic sports performance, said he worked with the NCAA and provided a list of equipment that is utilized by the volleyball team. He recommended squat racks, glute-ham raise machines, bumper plates, bikes, boxes for jumping.
The list of equipment sent out Saturday includes all of those items, but a few others. The setup will include three half racks, three adjustable benches, six Olympic barbells, six sets of bumper plates, five 75-pound dumbbells, a variety of kettlebells, a glute-ham raise/hyperextension machine, a plyometric jumping box, eight stationary bikes and a treadmill.
Normally, when teams play in the early rounds, they have access to the facilities of the host institution. While athletes won’t be putting in full workouts while at the tournament, Dagenais said the equipment is important for two reasons: performance recovery and rehabilitation programs.
“You want to try to maintain your strength, you can't really do a whole lot in a short amount of time but you could do something for active recovery — wash up the lactic acid, get the muscles moving and a little bit of resistance,” he said. “We’re all banged up at this time of the year, and everybody's going through some sort of a rehabilitation program.”
Daniel said the performance area will be in Convention Hall C, near where the eight practice courts are set up. Teams are still permitted to bring any additional equipment to meet their training needs.
Dagenais said the list of equipment meets their needs, but now he is worried about getting access to it.
If teams are unable to use the performance area in the convention center, another option is the hotel fitness centers. However, the size and equipment available at the seven hotels being utilized vary greatly by location and typically have much more limited equipment. The Doubletree’s capacity is around 30, while the Hyatt Place restricts its facility to four people.
Daniel said players are not restricted from using fitness centers in their hotels but should keep in mind that they are required to undergo daily COVID testing while in Omaha.