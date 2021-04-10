Teams competing in NCAA volleyball tournament will have access to weight room

“It was a situation where a lot of us got off the call and as we began to process what we heard, putting together itineraries and talking to sports performance or sports medicine,” Dagenais said. “It's like well what about this? What about this? What about this and all of a sudden all these questions start popping up that we don't have answers to.”

Brian Kmitta, the Nebraska director of Olympic sports performance, said he worked with the NCAA and provided a list of equipment that is utilized by the volleyball team. He recommended squat racks, glute-ham raise machines, bumper plates, bikes, boxes for jumping.

The list of equipment sent out Saturday includes all of those items, but a few others. The setup will include three half racks, three adjustable benches, six Olympic barbells, six sets of bumper plates, five 75-pound dumbbells, a variety of kettlebells, a glute-ham raise/hyperextension machine, a plyometric jumping box, eight stationary bikes and a treadmill.

Normally, when teams play in the early rounds, they have access to the facilities of the host institution. While athletes won’t be putting in full workouts while at the tournament, Dagenais said the equipment is important for two reasons: performance recovery and rehabilitation programs.