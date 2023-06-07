The numbers speak for themselves for Ted Bulling in his 38 years as Nebraska Wesleyan's track and cross country coach.

But as he settles into this, his first full week of retirement, Bulling said there's another number that won't have quite the same meaning as before.

"Showing up at 4 o'clock everyday is something I'll miss," Bulling said. "That's practice time."

That was when his Prairie Wolves put in the work and got better. That's when Bulling got to know his team.

"It's not the competition, it's the process of getting there," he said.

Bulling's teams were really good during competition. Under his guidance, Wesleyan had 40 individual national champions, 72 team conference championships and 727 All-Americans. Bulling has been a member of Wesleyan's Hall of Fame since 1996 and was the national coach of the year five times.

As far as retirement, Bulling said you just know when it's time to move on.

"That's the feeling I had. Everything's good, program's in great shape, I'm in good health," Bulling said. "But I had known for awhile. I didn't want to say anything to be a distraction during the season."

He said he let his assistants know his plans in mid-May and told the team after the national meet, which was on Memorial Day weekend.

Bulling was a Wesleyan athlete before becoming its coach. A 1980 graduate, Bulling held the program's discus record for 10 years and also was a three-year starter on the football team's defensive line. So when it came to coaching, he didn't see a good reason to leave.

"I had a couple of chances (to coach elsewhere), but when it came down to it, this is a great place to be,' Bulling said. "There were just great young men and women that I got to work with."

Bulling said among the highlights were Gary Wasserman, a 14-time All-American in track, winning the school's only national cross country title in 1992, and the women's 1,600-meter relay team winning seven straight D-III national titles between indoor and outdoor seasons — twin sisters and Millard North grads Elizabeth and Kaylee Jones were on all seven winning teams.

And when Wesleyan was a member of the GPAC, the men's track team won 20 consecutive league titles.

"Some of them were nailbiters. Twenty in a row was pretty special," Bulling said.

With Bulling's retirement, Derrick McKenzie has been named the program's interim coach. McKenzie, a 2012 Wesleyan graduate, has assisted with the program the past eight seasons.

