Texas defeats Louisville to clinch third NCAA volleyball title in school history

Logan Eggleston was not going to be denied.

After Louisville blocked the fifth-year Texas senior on the third rally of the match, Eggleston rebounded with 10 kills in the first set on her way to a most outstanding player award for the Final Four.

Eggleston put the Longhorns on her back with 19 kills and a .341 hitting percentage and carried UT to its third-ever national championship with a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 victory Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center.

Louisville tied the first set at 9-all, but UT responded with three straight points, including two kills from Eggleston to take the lead for good. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter ended the set with a back-row kill that found the floor through the Louisville defense. Her 10 kills in the first set came on just 16 swings for a .562 hitting percentage.

Texas (28-1) continued its hot start into the second set winning the first three rallies and taking a 15-7 lead after four straight points. The Cardinals struggled on offense with just seven kills and eight errors in the frame.

Louisville led early on in the third set, but after getting called for a rotation error out of a timeout at 15-14, Texas went on a 6-1 run. Madisen Skinner recorded three kills during the stretch as part of seven kills in the set. She finished with 12 kills for the match.

The Cardinals fought back and earned a pair of set points with a 24-22 lead, but UT fought off both successfully. Keonilei Akana, a transfer from Nebraska, delivered the final point of the match with an ace.

Claire Chaussee led the Cardinals (31-3) with 11 kills, while Anna DeBeer added nine and Aiko Jones had eight.

Louisville (31-3)... 22 14 24

Texas (28-1)........ 25 25 26

UL (kills-aces-blocks): Chaussee 12-0-0, DeBeer 9-0-1, Jones 8-0-2, Tillman 4-1-2, Lazaro 2-1-0, Kong 1-0-2, Bartlett 0-1-0, Scott 0-1-0. Totals: 36-4-7.

UT: Eggleston 19-0-3, Skinner 12-1-3, O'Neal 9-1-3, Phillips 6-0-2, Ka'aha'aina-Torres 1-0-1, Caffey 1-0-4, Fleck 0-2-0, Akana 0-1-0. Totals: 48-5-16.

Digs: UL 39 (Lazaro 14, DeBeer 8, Scott 6, Chaussee 5, Jones 2, Bartlett 2, Tillman 1, Hendricks 1), UT 46 (Fleck 14, Ka'aha'aina-Torres 9, Eggleston 7, Halter 5, O'Neal 4, Akana 4, Skinner 2, Caffey 1). Set assists: UL 36 (Lazaro 28, Scott 3, Hendricks 2, DeBeer 1, Tillman 1, Glock 1), UT 44 (Ka'aha'aina-Torres 37, Fleck 5, Akana 2).

