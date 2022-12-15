Texas slips past San Diego to advance to national championship match

When Texas drops a set this season, it’s noteworthy.

Entering the national semifinal, the top-ranked Longhorns had only dropped 13 all year. Yet when San Diego took the first set off the Longhorns, they didn’t freak out, panic or throw out the game plan.

Texas regrouped and earned a 26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 victory over the No. 3 Toreros Thursday evening at the CHI Health Center.

UT setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres said they viewed the early issues in the match as stemming from their side of the net. The Longhorns (27-1) hit .056 in the first set with 11 hitting errors but only committed 12 errors the rest of the match with a .312 hitting percentage the rest of the way.

“Obviously, everyone is disappointed when you lose a set, but at the same time, we knew that tonight was going to be a grind,” she said. “We knew we would have to fight for every single point, through every set. And we knew we weren't going to be able to take our foot off the gas.

“It was just more from our point of view of taking control and taking initiative of that game and being, like, okay, we're going to win this thing; how are we going to win this thing? We're going to lean on each other. We're going to trust our training and do what we came here to do.”

With the win, Texas advances to the national championship match on Saturday night. The Longhorns also played for the title in the spring 2021 season, the last time the NCAA tournament was in Omaha.

In the first set, neither team led by more than two points. The Toreros appeared to grab an 18-15 lead momentarily before Texas successfully challenged the play. UT led briefly at 21-20 before the Toreros jumped back in front.

USD needed four chances to close out the first set, wasting its first and third set points on serves that sailed long. Finally, on the fourth attempt to close the set, the Toreros got a block from Grace Frohling and Leyla Blackwell.

Logan Eggleston recorded four kills in the first set but also committed four hitting errors. Molly Phillips also hit .000 in the set, while the middle blockers — Aisja O’Neal and Kayla Caffey — combined for one kill and five errors on six attacks.

The only UT player with any success was Madisen Skinner, who terminated on five of her six swings.

“We just made too many errors,” UT coach Jerritt Elliott said. “This is a sport where if you make too many errors you beat yourself and we did that in game one. We still had some opportunities and were fighting. I’m really proud of our kids for the way they looked at each other and believed in one another.”

Texas took three two-point leads early in the second set, but USD evened it up every time. The Longhorns finally broke through with a 7-1 run for a 21-14 advantage. After two USD points, Texas evened the match by winning the final four points of the set.

The Longhorns started the third set strong and took an 8-3 lead. San Diego cut its deficit to 12-10, but UT answered with three straight points, including a pair of kills from Eggleston. The Texas D closed strong with three blocks during the last seven points.

The Longhorns outblocked San Diego 12-9 with Eggleston leading the way with five stuffs. Elliot said one of the critical adjustments they made after the first set was keeping the block lower and tighter.

“Earlier on in game one, they were just scoring all day long off our block,” he said. “I thought our blockers got a little bit wider. We got in front of them and we were able to slow them down.”

San Diego scored the first four points of the fourth set. Stuck in a rotation with Phillips on the left side, Elliot subbed in Melanie Parra for her only rally of the match. The sophomore outside hitter delivered a kill on the next rally and stopped the Torero run.

“How about that swing to get a side out for us? It was awesome,” he said. “If we got an out-of-system ball, we wanted Melanie to take that swing. No offense to Molly at all; she had done a great job all night. But we were just looking to get a quality swing from someone who is a little more experienced from hitting on the left when the ball is out of system.”

After trading three side outs, the Longhorns stormed back and grabbed an 8-7 lead after winning six of seven rallies.

With the set tied at 13-all, Texas moved ahead with kills by Eggleston and O’Neal. USD kept the score close but didn’t have enough firepower to rally down the stretch.

Skinner led the UT attack with 17 kills at a .394 clip, while Eggleston added 16 kills and Phillips finished with 14.

The Longhorns hit .248 for the match as Ka’aha’aia-Torres recorded 46 assists. Zoe Fleck finished with a match-high 21 digs.

The run ends San Diego’s first trip to the national semifinals. The Toreros (31-2) were led by 14 kills from Breana Edwards. Blackwell, Frohling and Katie Lukes all totaled nine kills. USD hit .112 for the match.

Texas qualified for its eighth championship match, facing either Louisville or Pitt.

Even though the semifinal win wasn’t the cleanest match, the Longhorns were optimistic about their performance heading into the last match of the season. Phillips said even though they didn’t play great early on, they still forced extra points and lost by just two.

“It feels awesome to go out and play perfect volleyball and sweep a team, but it's an even better feeling to not play the perfect game, grind through the hard times and beat a team in four sets like that,” she said. “That's an amazing team.”

Photos: NCAA volleyball national semifinals in Omaha